Kind Lending Unveils the Top Dog Program: A Paw-some Opportunity for Brokers to Earn Big Rewards

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending is excited to announce the launch of its Top Dog Program, an innovative new initiative designed to reward brokers for their hard work and achievements. The program empowers brokers to "fetch" exclusive benefits, unlock premium rewards, and elevate their businesses to new heights. With a focus on growth, success, and efficiency, the Top Dog Program offers brokers the opportunity to climb the ranks, showcase their skills, and enjoy exclusive treats along the way.

The program's structure is designed to provide brokers with clear milestones for success. By reaching specific performance thresholds, brokers can unlock exciting rewards and exclusive opportunities.

"We believe that strong relationships are the foundation of success, and the Top Dog Program is all about taking those relationships to the next level," said Delfino Aguilar, Chief Production Officer of TPO at Kind Lending. "As brokers engage more with Kind Lending, they unlock exclusive benefits that can help drive their business growth and open doors to new opportunities."

Program Tiers and Benefits

Here are some of the top-level rewards available as brokers progress through the program.

Good Dog

Benefits: Pilot participation in new programs.

Brokers at this level will gain access to the latest Kind Lending programs, helping them stay ahead of the curve and maximize their potential.





Pilot participation in new programs. Brokers at this level will gain access to the latest Kind Lending programs, helping them stay ahead of the curve and maximize their potential. Big Dog

Benefits: 1 EPO waiver, private event strategy, pilot participation in new programs.

Big Dogs leads the charge, benefiting from waivers and strategies that help them maintain their competitive edge in the market.





1 EPO waiver, private event strategy, pilot participation in new programs. Big Dogs leads the charge, benefiting from waivers and strategies that help them maintain their competitive edge in the market. Alpha Dog

Benefits: 2 EPO waivers, private event strategy, pilot participation in new programs.

Alpha Dogs sit at the top of the pack, enjoying a premium experience with exclusive waivers and strategies designed to increase their market dominance.

How to Move Up The Ranks

To move up the ranks in the Top Dog Program, brokers should focus on increasing their submission units by leveraging Kind TPO's streamlined processes, making it easier to submit and close deals quickly. A key component to advancing in the ranks is achieving a 70% or greater pull-through rate from underwriting to funding, ensuring a high level of performance and efficiency.

The more brokers engage with Kind Lending's tools and resources, the faster they can ascend through the ranks and enjoy premium rewards. Exclusive perks, including VIP experiences and personalized strategies, await brokers who rise to the top!

"The Top Dog Program celebrates our partners who consistently go above and beyond," said Glenn Stearns, Founder and CEO of Kind Lending. "In the challenging world of mortgage lending, collaboration is key to delivering exceptional customer experience. This program honors their dedication while reinforcing our promise to empower them with the tools, resources, and recognition they deserve."

