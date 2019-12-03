KIND Snacks Reaches Highest Sales within 48-Hour Period on Amazon

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's Prime Day 2019 marked a milestone for KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND). Over the two-day shopping period, KIND garnered the highest sales of Amazon's food category within 48 hours, according to leading eCommerce performance analytics platform Profitero.

"Amazon is, and has always been, an integral part of our selling strategy," says Mike Barkley, Chief Executive Officer of KIND. "This milestone not only validates KIND's health & wellness leadership within the snacking space, but it also reinforces the cult following that KIND has garnered over the past 15 years."

KIND began selling on Amazon in 2009. Fast forward 10 years later, Amazon continues to play a key role within the company's sales strategy. Overall for KIND, Prime Day sales in 2019 were 2.7x the size of Prime Day sales in 2018 when comparing two-day periods.

"Snacking habits have shifted to meet the health and lifestyle needs of Americans," says Stephanie Csaszar, Health & Wellness Expert at KIND. "This isn't just an achievement for KIND; it validates that individuals' preferences have evolved to prioritize better-for-you options."

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

All of KIND's snacks honor the KIND Promise, which pledges that the first ingredient in anything KIND makes will be a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. You'll never find artificial sweeteners or added sugar alcohols in KIND's snacks, since they go against the company's philosophy of using premium, better-for-you and real ingredients.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand, The KIND Foundation, and its flagship initiative, Empatico.

KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, KIND bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

