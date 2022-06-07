Kindbody Acquires Leading Genomics Company Phosphorus Labs, Will Add Genetic Testing and Carrier Screening to Its End-to-End Care Delivery Model

Leading Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Provider to Offer Genetic Insights to Patients with Addition of 8,000 Square Foot Lab in Secaucus, NJ

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, announced today the acquisition of Phosphorus Labs, a leading preventative genomics company. The acquisition and addition of Phosphorus's 8,000 square foot state-of-the-art reference laboratory in Secaucus, NJ, will bring Kindbody's genetic testing and screening in-house to deliver a seamless continuum of patient care. The Phosphorus team of critical intellectual capital geneticists and lab technicians will join Kindbody as its new KindLabs division.

Phosphorus has been a leader in clinical-grade genetic testing at scale. Having built a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, Phosphorus provides the most comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points helping to democratize access to genomic information.

"I'm excited to welcome the Phosphorus team to the Kindbody family. With KindLabs, our patients will experience a seamless integration of high-quality genetic testing services," said Dr. Dean Morbeck, Chief Scientific Officer at Kindbody. "In addition to providing an opportunity to bring existing diagnostic testing in-house, KindLabs enables us to further our mission to control costs and improve patient experience and outcomes by developing and integrating new diagnostic solutions."

Prior to the acquisition, Kindbody has outsourced Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) and Expanded Carrier Screening (ECS). Through the creation of KindLabs, the company will bring genetic testing and screening in-house later this year. Kindbody's Chief Genomics Officer, Dr. Amber Cooper, commented, "This acquisition allows us to incorporate genomics into our everyday patient care, helping Kindbody build healthy families now and in the future. I am very happy to welcome the team to KindLabs and am honored to work alongside this talented team."

Kindbody aims to fix fertility healthcare in the U.S., which is fragmented, inequitable, expensive, and inaccessible to most. As the owner and operator of fertility clinics, Kindbody saves employers 25%-40% by contracting directly with them to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person fertility and family-building care to their employees. By removing the middleman and serving as the direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless continuum of care, decrease cost, improve patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

Kindbody owns and operates 28 signature clinics throughout the U.S. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while driving down healthcare costs can contact [email protected]. To schedule an appointment visit https://kindbody.com/book-appointment/.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 80 employers, covering more than 450,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $150 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

