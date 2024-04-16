Kindbody's "Infertility Unfiltered" Series to Cover Infertility Causes and Treatments During National Infertility Awareness Week®

Public Invited to Interactive Week-Long Educational Series Led by Kindbody Physicians

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the launch of its Infertility Unfiltered series. A week-long educational series led by Kindbody physicians, Infertility Unfiltered will raise awareness and break down the myths of infertility, and shine a light on the steps people can take to successfully navigate the disease on their path to parenthood. Infertility Unfiltered will be open to all and take place during National Infertility Awareness Week® April 21 - 27, 2024 on kindbody.com/niaw .

Infertility is widespread, more common than diseases like cancer or diabetes. One in six people are affected by infertility worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Kindbody's Infertility Unfiltered series will open the door to Kindbody's world-class physicians to everyone who wishes to decode the symptoms and understand the science behind infertility and the steps they can take for family building.

Since opening its first clinic in 2019, Kindbody has treated thousands of patients – supporting them throughout their fertility journey and efforts to become parents. Today Kindbody has 34 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"As doctors who treat infertility patients every day, we witness firsthand the profound impact infertility can have on individuals and couples. Education is not only crucial, it's empowering," said Dr. Angie Beltsos, Chief Executive Physician at Kindbody. "Infertility Unfiltered was created to help patients understand the complexity of fertility challenges, foster informed decision-making, provide hope, and pave the way for people who wish to become parents."

National Infertility Awareness Week is a movement, founded in 1989 by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. "Since 1974, RESOLVE has remained committed to ensuring that anyone who struggles to grow their family has access to the information they need to make informed decisions and access the family-building option of their choice," said Barbara Collura, President and CEO for RESOLVE. "The ability to build your family should not be determined by how you get your healthcare coverage or where you live."

Kindbody's National Infertility Awareness Week Infertility Unfiltered programming includes:

Infertility Unfiltered: Chronic Conditions with Dr. Roohi Jeelani

Monday, April 22nd at 1:30 p.m. ET

Chronic conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and fibroids are some of the leading causes of infertility in those assigned female at birth. Dr. Jeelani will share the key signs and symptoms of these conditions, how they can be treated, and recommended fertility treatments.

Infertility Unfiltered: Age and Fertility with Dr. Angie Beltsos

Tuesday, April 23rd at 1:30 p.m. ET

Age is the most important indicator of fertility and therefore one of the main barriers to conceiving at home. Dr. Beltsos will dive deeper into why age impacts fertility, what steps can be taken to preserve fertility, and how to leverage genetic testing to improve outcomes.

Infertility Unfiltered: Recurrent Pregnancy Loss with Dr. Kristin Bendikson

Wednesday, April 24th at 1:30 p.m. ET

Recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL) can be caused by a variety of factors like uterine abnormalities, thyroid conditions, genetic conditions, and more. It can be one of the more emotionally taxing barriers to becoming pregnant. Dr. Bendikson will break down the causes of RPL and how it can be treated.

Infertility Unfiltered: Equity and Ensuring Access to Care with Dr. Fahimeh Sasan

Thursday, April 25th at 1:30 p.m. ET

Fertility care is essential healthcare and barriers exist beyond clinical diagnoses that keep people from getting equitable family-building support. Kindbody's Founding Physician, Dr. Sasan, breaks down how Kindbody works to ensure fertility care is accessible to everyone who wants or needs it.

Infertility Unfiltered: Male Factor with Dr. Matthew Pollard

Friday, April 26th at 1:30 p.m. ET

Half of all infertility cases are caused by male factors. Dr. Pollard, Kindbody's Reproductive Urologist, will cover the most common causes of male factor infertility and how they can be treated.

To schedule an appointment with Kindbody, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

