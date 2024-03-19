Kindbody Continues Nationwide Expansion; Adds to Executive Leadership Team to Support Next Stage of Growth

Leading Fertility Clinic Network and Global Family-Building Benefits Provider Bolsters Leadership Team with New Scientific, Revenue, and Operational Roles to Support Growth

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced it expanded its executive team with the appointment of six executives with expertise in building successful healthcare companies and accelerating teams to the next stage of growth. The company is opening four additional markets in 2024 with clinics in Charlotte, Miami, Newport Beach, and San Diego. Today Kindbody is the largest women-founded, women-led fertility company serving employers and consumers.

Kindbody Adds to Executive Leadership Team to Support Next Stage of Growth

Since its founding in late 2018, Kindbody has revolutionized the fertility landscape in the United States and positioned itself as the category leader for world-class affordable and accessible fertility and family-building care. Kindbody's model is unique in that it is the only family-building benefits provider for employers that is also in the provision of care serving patients in its 35 state-of-the-art fertility clinics nationwide. The company saves employers 25%-30% by contracting with them directly to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person care to their employees. As the direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver industry leading health outcomes.

Kindbody has grown significantly over the past two years. The company has nearly doubled its employer client roster and today covers 3.1 million lives, a 4x increase over the same time in 2022. Kindbody has experienced a 75% increase in new patient visits since 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of six accomplished executives to our team, each bringing a wealth of experience and strategic vision to the table," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of Kindbody.

"These new appointments and roles ensure we have the right leadership and dedicated resources in place to meet employer and patient demand and take our company to the next level of growth."

The newly appointed executives will play integral roles in shaping Kindbody's strategic direction and driving operational excellence across the organization. They include:

Gina Bruzzichesi has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), the Company's first in its five-year history. Gina has a deep leadership background in human resources and has held senior operational roles at Aspen Dental Management, where she served as COO, as well as CLEAR, WeWork, and Avis. Earlier in her career Gina served as an employment attorney.

has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), the Company's first in its five-year history. Gina has a deep leadership background in human resources and has held senior operational roles at Aspen Dental Management, where she served as COO, as well as CLEAR, WeWork, and Avis. Earlier in her career Gina served as an employment attorney. Scott Bruckner was appointed last summer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) bringing extensive experience in M&A, initial public offerings, and public and private equity and debt financings. Scott was most recently CFO at Fluid Truck, and before served as CFO at Casa Systems, where he led the technology company's IPO.

was appointed last summer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) bringing extensive experience in M&A, initial public offerings, and public and private equity and debt financings. Scott was most recently CFO at Fluid Truck, and before served as CFO at Casa Systems, where he led the technology company's IPO. Haleigh Tebben joins Kindbody as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing 25 years of experience in employer benefits, consulting, and healthcare to the role. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Brightline, and before served as CRO at Collective Health. Haleigh was also a partner at Mercer, where she led the California Health and Benefits business.

joins Kindbody as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing 25 years of experience in employer benefits, consulting, and healthcare to the role. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Brightline, and before served as CRO at Collective Health. Haleigh was also a partner at Mercer, where she led the California Health and Benefits business. Tim Springer joins Kindbody as Chief Compliance Officer, the Company's first in its history. Prior to Kindbody, he led healthcare ethics and compliance programs at One Medical, and financial services global anti- fraud programs at MetLife and John Hancock .

joins Kindbody as Chief Compliance Officer, the Company's first in its history. Prior to Kindbody, he led healthcare ethics and compliance programs at One Medical, and financial services global anti- programs at MetLife and . Jason Barritt, PhD and High Complexity Laboratory Director (HCLD), has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer. Prior to Kindbody, he served more than ten years as Chief Scientific Officer and Lab Director at Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) in Beverly Hills, CA , and before that he served 10 years as Lab Director at RMA of New York in Manhattan , which was recently acquired by US Fertility.

, and before that he served 10 years as Lab Director at RMA of in , which was recently acquired by US Fertility. Matt Slepian serves as Kindbody's Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), the Company's first in its history. He joins the company with more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience. Most recently he was CAO at Casa Systems.

Kindbody owns and operates 35 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

Contact: Margaret Ryan

Kindbody

[email protected]

SOURCE Kindbody