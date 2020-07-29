Kindbody Adds to Leadership Team with Chief Operating Officer and Other Key Hires to Aid Rapid Expansion

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast-growing health and technology company providing fertility, gynecology, and family-building care, today announced the appointment of several strategic roles, including the company's first Chief Operating Officer and IVF lab, enterprise sales and engineering team leaders. The addition of these new hires underscores Kindbody's continued rapid expansion after recently closing a $32 million Series B, bringing the total amount raised to $64 million.

Kindbody has hired fertility industry veteran Patty Stull as the company's first Chief Operating Officer. With over 28 years of experience focused on patient care and business development operations, Patty will be key in expanding Kindbody's national footprint and international growth. Previously, Patty served as Chief Marketing Officer for Shady Grove Fertility, a leading fertility and IVF center with 38 clinics across the U.S.

Additionally, Kindbody announced industry veterans Dr. Tim Smith as Vice President, Lab Operations, Taryn Branca as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, and Boon Chen as Vice President, Engineering. Dr. Smith joins Kindbody with over 25 years of experience and most recently served as the IVF and Clinical Laboratory Director for Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM) New York. Taryn Branca joins Kindbody to lead its direct-to-employer benefits sales team after almost a decade as a Partner and Sales Leader at Mercer, a leading global management consulting firm.

Kindbody utilizes proprietary technology, including its KindEMR and patient portal, to provide more affordable pricing through workflow efficiencies. "It's our investment in technology and competitive price point which have accelerated employer interest in recent months," said Kindbody President Annbeth Eschbach, adding, "We're continuing our technology investments with the addition of Boon Chen, who recently joined us from IntegraMed Fertility, where he led the engineering team to build a modern fertility management system that is now integrated in a number of fertility clinics throughout the country. Patty, Tim, Taryn and Boon come with deep industry experience and will be key to our next phase of global growth and transformation."

ABOUT KINDBODY

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at Kindbody clinics and a network of high-quality partner clinics. As both a provider and network solution, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to deliver a seamless member experience and data-driven results at its 200+ Kindbody clinics and Center of Excellence partner locations. The company works with employers as a full-service benefits solution to deliver a premium experience with significant cost savings, and directly with patients as an accessible, inclusive provider.Kindbody serves. Kindbody offers superior outcomes at significantly lower prices, with a mission to increase access to care and deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience. Visit www.kindbody.com. and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

