Leading Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Provider Continues Nationwide Expansion to Meet Unprecedented Employer Demand and Better Serve Patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of Kindbody East Bay, its state-of-the-art clinic and IVF lab at 1700 N. Main Street in Walnut Creek, CA. The announcement comes at a time of extraordinary growth for the company which owns and operates 34 clinics nationwide, including a state-of-the-art fertility clinic and IVF lab in downtown San Francisco at 88 Sutter Street and a Silicon Valley location at 4756 El Camino Real in Los Altos. Kindbody East Bay was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits that cover the full spectrum of reproductive care by Bay Area employers. The clinic is led by Dr. Geraldine Ekpo, a fertility specialist who is board-certified in both reproductive endocrinology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Kindbody Opens in Walnut Creek; Marks Four Years of Serving Patients and Employers with Transformative Reproductive Healthcare in the San Francisco Bay Area

The opening of Kindbody East Bay follows four years of serving employers and patients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. "We've seen growing interest for our hybrid approach of both virtual and in-person care, which is differentiated from other employer benefits solutions that are limited to virtual care navigation," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of Kindbody. "We opened Kindbody East Bay to better serve our local patients with access to fertility treatments closer to home, rather than driving into San Francisco for care, and in response to demand from employers who understand the critical role fertility benefits play in attracting and retaining world-class talent and building inclusive workplaces. Our new Bay Area location allows them to provide a premium fertility benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the healthcare provider."

Kindbody's model is unique in that it is the only family-building benefits provider for employers that is also in the provision of care. The company opens clinics across the U.S. at the request of employers, who wish to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person care for their employees. As the benefits solution and direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

Dr. Geraldine Ekpo is a reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) specialist with a decade of experience providing compassionate fertility care in the San Francisco Bay Area and the California Central Valley. After graduating summa cum laude from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, she went on to obtain her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. She then completed her Ob/Gyn residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, and a REI fellowship at The University of California San Francisco (UCSF). She is a volunteer clinical professor at UCSF/Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where she teaches Ob/Gyn residents. Dr. Ekpo is currently accepting new patients at the East Bay location and will continue to serve patients in San Francisco.

"I'm deeply passionate about helping people realize their dream of becoming parents and providing an exceptional patient-first care experience," said Dr. Ekpo. "I'm thrilled by the prospect of increasing access for our current patients who currently have an extended commute to San Francisco, but even more excited at expanding our fertility and family-building services to others in Contra Costa County and further inland in the Bay Area."

Kindbody owns and operates 34 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 132 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

Contact: Margaret Ryan

Kindbody

[email protected]

SOURCE Kindbody