Kindbody Opens San Francisco Flagship Clinic In Financial District

Located at 88 Sutter Street, the 3,300 square feet San Francisco clinic is the latest milestone in the company's national expansion. Kindbody now serves patients and employers in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and nationally through their partner clinics and online. Kindbody offers full-service fertility care, including egg freezing, IVF and IUI, as well as gynecology, nutrition, mental health therapy, and return-to-work coaching.

Kindbody has an expert clinical team led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously of Stanford University where she served as the Director of the Fertility Preservation Program, as well as Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology (REI) fellowship program for training new fertility specialists. "This is an opportunity to raise the overall quality of care. People stay away from the medical system when they feel like it isn't designed for them," said Dr. Westphal.



Along with Kindbody's burgeoning national locations is the company's in-house, proprietary technology, where data helps inform Kindbody's medical team with predictive protocols for standardized, physician decision-making. By using technology to increase efficiencies, Kindbody is able to dramatically reduce costs while delivering a more seamless care experience. Kindbody's product team is led by Co-Founder Joanne Schneider, previously at Flatiron Health. "There's a lot of inefficiency in the system, and the cost of treatment is very high. We think there are many ways to bring costs down that are good for patients and for business," said Schneider.



"Healthcare is broken and women's healthcare in particular has long been ignored. In order to fix healthcare, we have to be completely transparent on price, help move the system to value-based plan design, and equip patients with similar knowledge as clinicians so patients feel more confident on their journey," said Kindbody CEO and Founder Gina Bartasi. "You can only effectuate change when you're the provider of care and fully integrate end-to-end."



Kindbody kicks off 2020 with 18 new employer clients and recently announced an investment from GV (formerly Google Ventures) bringing the total capital to $32M to date including Perceptive Advisors, RRE Ventures, TQ Ventures, Green D Ventures, Trail Mix Ventures and Winklevoss Capital as well as personal investors including Chelsea Clinton, Leandra Medine, and Nat Turner. Since launching in August 2018, Kindbody has served thousands of patients in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The company was the first to launch mobile fertility clinics to increase accessibility and offers telehealth care to those that are not near its brick-and-mortar clinics.

Kindbody is hosting opening events at its new flagship clinic at 88 Sutter Street (corner of Montgomery) on Monday, January 13th and Tuesday, January 14th. Invitations can be available upon request. Appointments at the clinic can be booked at kindbody.com/book.



ABOUT KINDBODY

Kindbody is reinventing women's healthcare for the modern woman, starting with fertility and wellness services. Through a national network of boutique clinics, Kindbody is bringing together clinical excellence, best-in-class technology, and accessible pricing — connecting the full patient experience in one, intuitive solution. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.



