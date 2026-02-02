The spot launches the brand's new campaign, featuring acclaimed Hollywood actor William Fichtner and style expert Paige DeSorbo

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno, one of the world's leading chocolate bars under the iconic Kinder® brand1, today unveiled its 30-second ad giving fans a first look at the brand's historic Big Game debut. The commercial launches the brand's bold new "Yes Bueno" campaign, which flips the script on everyday letdowns by proving that one bite of Kinder Bueno's crispy, creamy chocolate bar can provide an irresistibly delightful distraction from a "No Bueno" moment.

KINDER BUENO REVEALS FIRST-EVER BIG GAME COMMERCIAL…YES BUENO! (30-second spot) Speed Speed KINDER BUENO REVEALS FIRST-EVER BIG GAME COMMERCIAL…YES BUENO! (45-second spot) Speed Speed

The 30-second ad spot can be viewed here and will air live during the Big Game on February 8, 2026, broadcasted on NBC.

In the commercial, acclaimed Hollywood actor William Fichtner and style expert, Daphne founder, and co-host of Giggly Squad, Paige DeSorbo, face a high-stakes, space-themed situation. To combat this, Fichtner turns the "No Bueno" situation into a "Yes Bueno" moment with the help of Kinder Bueno's smooth chocolate, crispy wafer, and creamy hazelnut filling — ultimately capturing the campaign's central truth: Kinder Bueno can make some situations irresistibly better. Layered with unexpected moments and visuals – babies, extra-terrestrials, surreal transitions – the ad is as unique as the snacking experience Kinder Bueno delivers.

"Life throws plenty of 'No Bueno' moments at you – I've depicted enough of them on screen to know," said Fichtner. "Those 'No Bueno' moments demand focus and composure, no matter how dire the situation. Then there's the temptation of Kinder Bueno – the chocolate, the wafer, the hazelnut...some combinations are just impossible to resist. I had to say Yes Bueno!"

Fans seeking more "Yes Bueno" thrills can also catch the 45-second extended cut here.

Alongside the celebrity partners featured in the Big Game commercial, the "Yes Bueno" creative campaign will come to life through 360-degree campaign support via social, influencer, paid media and e-commerce partnerships, special retail displays and packaging, and new limited-edition white and dark chocolate flavors.

At retail and to extend the excitement beyond game day, Kinder Bueno is also running a national Game Day Sweepstakes through March 31, 2026. Consumers can enter by scanning the QR code on limited‑edition Kinder Bueno packaging or in‑store displays, and registering for a chance to win weekly prizes, including a $25,000 weekly grand prize.

"This is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, and it's the perfect stage to really introduce Kinder Bueno to America," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Kinder Snacking. "While Kinder Bueno is already beloved around the world, we know many Americans haven't experienced it yet. 'Yes Bueno' is our playful invitation to discover what makes it so special – that unexpected combination of chocolate, crispy wafer and smooth hazelnut cream that's unlike anything else. We're confident that once people try it, they'll understand why it's a global favorite."

The "Yes Bueno" campaign and accompanying Big Game commercial were created by Anomaly and directed by Björn Rühmann. The production pushed creative boundaries by utilizing a real aircraft fuselage, authentic astronaut suits, and cutting-edge volumetric screen technology to create the control room environment and capture the black hole sequence on-camera. Rather than relying on post-production VFX, the team built a physical miniature extra-terrestrial planet set with practical lighting passes, bringing an authentic, cinematic quality worthy of the brand's Big Game debut.

"Yes Bueno is intentionally and overtly simple," said Dan Shapiro, Group Creative Director, Anomaly. "When we had the opportunity to bring it to the biggest stage, we leaned into the scale people expect in a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek way. Having world-class partners across production, and trusting clients with a sense of humor, gave us the freedom to fully embrace that ambition. By treating something small and delicious with total seriousness and repeating that brand name, Yes Bueno turns a simple product truth into something huge, fun, and strong enough to carry the brand long after the game is over."

Follow Kinder Bueno on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X to stay up to date on sweepstakes details, campaign content, and more "Yes Bueno" inspiration in the Big Game and beyond.

ABOUT KINDER BUENO

Kinder Bueno is a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. The limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate is a delicious take on the classic favorite, containing real white chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafer and finely decorated cocoa bits. Since launching in the U.S., Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Media contact:[email protected]

1 According to global data ranked by the Market Radiography model.

