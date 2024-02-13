KINDER® CHOCOLATE VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2024

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Recognizes Kinder Chocolate as This Year's Chocolate Category Winner

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero USA announced today that Kinder® Chocolate has been voted the 2024 Product of the Year Winner in the Chocolate category. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 US shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar Group, a global data, insights, and consulting company.

Kinder Chocolate, a top selling Kinder branded product, arrived in the U.S. this past fall, joining the brand's current portfolio of Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Kinder Seasonal products. Simply made with an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling, it's a delicious treat that comes in small, individually wrapped bars, making it great for kids and perfect for families to enjoy together anytime.

As part of its national debut, the brand launched its "Let That Kid Flag Fly" campaign to champion quality moments of togetherness between parents and kids. The campaign was inspired by the brand's groundbreaking parenting study, which identified six distinct modern parenting styles and recognized that regardless of individual parenting style, 93% of parents today agree it's important that kids get a chance to be kids.

"Having just hit shelves in the U.S. this past September, we are thrilled to see Kinder Chocolate already receiving this extraordinary recognition. We hope that families everywhere continue to find those small, meaningful moments of connection while sharing a delicious pack of Kinder Chocolate and truly let those Kid flags fly," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking.

Kinder Chocolate is currently available at all major retailers. To learn more about Kinder Chocolate and the other winners of Product of the Year, check out the winners' page at productoftheyearusa.com or follow @KinderUS on Instagram.

About Kinder® Chocolate

Michele Ferrero developed Kinder® Chocolate, which has become a top-selling Kinder product. Kinder Chocolate is a delicious treat that is crafted for kids, loved by all. It features an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling as the ultimate melt in your mouth treat and comes in small, individually wrapped portions, making it great for kids and perfect for families to enjoy together. Kinder Chocolate is the latest chocolate bar to arrive in the U.S., joining the brand's current portfolio of Kinder Joy, which features delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and an exciting surprise toy; Kinder Bueno, a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle, and Kinder Seasonal, which features various seasonal designs.

For more information on the Kinder brand and where to find Kinder Chocolate, please visit www.kinder.com, or follow Kinder US on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Contact: Keely Bennett, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America