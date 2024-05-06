KinderCare Celebrates Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

28 teachers selected among more than 35,000 educators nationwide for their dedication to the children they serve

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies® (KLC), a leading provider of early childhood education and child care, would like to celebrate, acknowledge and thank all 35,000 teachers nationwide across its more than 2,400 early childhood programs during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10).

"Our teachers are at the heart of our high-quality early childhood programs. They're the ones who bring education to life for their children in their care each and every day and we want to recognize and honor their dedication and hard work and the positive impact they have on the daily lives of children," said Dr. Marquita Davis, Chief Academic Officer, KinderCare Learning Companies.

As an additional highlight to Teacher Appreciation Week, KLC will celebrate 28 teachers from across the U.S. for the company's first annual Educational Excellence Awards. The award recognize the best teachers across KinderCare's family of brands for their passion and commitment to the children they serve.

"These are teachers who go above and beyond every day," said Davis. "To the children, they are their superheroes and biggest fans, leaving a lasting impression on each child who enters their classroom. We encourage families, whether they're in KinderCare programs or not, to join in the celebration and thank a teacher in your circle this week."

The 2024 KinderCare Learning Companies Educational Excellence Award winners are as follows:

Desiree Aguilera , West Covina, Calif.

Grace Aydt , Ellisville, Mo.

Jenica Barger , Auburn Hills, Mich.

Maria del Rosario Bennett , Washington, D.C.

Tianna Bonner , Portsmouth, Va.

Megan Bragiel , Robbinsville, N.J.

Melissa Briones , West Allis, Wis.

Katy Decuir , Beverly Hills, Mich.

Yesenia Del Carmen , Rockford, Ill.

Margaret Dill , Westmont, Ill.

Saderia Frisby , Duluth, Ga.

Hailey Geibel , Cranberry Township, Pa.

Ashley Henderson , Lake Oswego, Ore.

Rainee Huang , Wellesley, Mass.

Vilma Iraheta , Carlsbad, Calif.

Kimberly Jacobson , Schaumburg, Ill.

Binish Lakdawala , Canton, Mich.

Pamela Lindsey , Houston, Texas

Christina Long , Frederick, Md.

Jacqueline Orcutt , Seekonk, Mass.

Candice Reid , Arvada, Colo.

Aubrie Seek , Bothell, Wash.

Darcy Sexton , Shakopee, Minn.

Kathy Shelton , Greensboro, N.C.

Michelle Shipley , Powell, Tenn.

Deysi Suarez De Aguirre , Katy, Texas

Karen Tharrington , Raleigh, N.C.

June Wisowaty , Aberdeen Township, N.J.

The awards include professional development opportunities, an annual membership with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) or the National Afterschool Association (NAA), and cash awards for the winning teacher and their program.

KLC employs more than 35,000 teachers and staff nationwide. From those 35,000, more than 500 were nominated for the inaugural Educational Excellence Awards, which is the first award of its kind for the company since 2020. The 28 winners were selected based on written applications and an interview process.

As an award-winning company that received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award for the eighth year in a row – one of only two current organizations worldwide to receive this award eight years in a row – KinderCare is always looking for more passionate educators to join the team. To learn more and apply, please visit our website.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème School ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; For work, wherever employees work, offering customized employer-supported child care benefits at more locations than any other provider, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE KinderCare Learning Companies