KinderCare Learning Companies Applauds Bipartisan Effort to Support Working Families through Child Care Access

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) introduced the Child Care for American Families Act, federal legislation aimed at encouraging employers to provide child care benefits to their employees, whether that's on-site or near-site care or tuition benefits that reduce an employee's overall child care costs. This bill will expand childcare opportunities for working families by building upon the Employer-Provided Childcare Tax Credit.

The bill would provide qualifying employers with a tax credit, making it easier for companies of all sizes to find the funds necessary to support working parents through employer-sponsored child care benefits.

"The Employer-Provided Child Care Credit is a targeted solution that provides working families with the support they need through expanded access to child care. It also enables businesses large and small, to attract and retain a skilled workforce," said Paul Thompson, CEO of KinderCare Learning Companies. "We applaud Representatives Kustoff, Schneider, Tenney and Sewell for introducing the bipartisan Child Care for American Families Act that modernizes the existing credit and helps address the evolving needs of employers and working families. More than ever, employers are coming to KinderCare looking for child care solutions that meet the needs of their workforce. This credit will allow employers to make a sustainable investment in child care that increases access for their employees and their surrounding communities."

According to KLC's 2024 Parent Confidence Index, 65% of parents say they would stay at their job if their employer provided subsidized child care. Additionally, 78% of parents said confidence in their child care allows them to excel at work.

