KinderCare Learning Companies Expands Before and After School Programs with National Heritage Academies

Wraparound before and after school programming through KinderCare's Champions brand now available in select National Heritage Academies schools in Colorado, Michigan, and Ohio

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies today announced that Champions, KinderCare's before-and-after school program, will be available for registered National Heritage Academies charter school families across 16 select schools in Colorado, Michigan and Ohio in the 2024-2025 school year. Champions currently provides out-of-school-time learning programs for school-age children at more than 900 schools nationwide.

"A recent study showed that 7 out of 10 parents are constantly thinking about child care gaps. We know it can be challenging for some parents to bridge those gaps between school hours and work hours," said Dan Figurski, President of Champions and KinderCare for Employers. "We're proud to provide this solution for National Heritage Academies parents and children—it's an extension of the school day, at their school."

The Champions programs will provide before-and-after school care from 6:30 a.m. to the start of the school day and again from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. Many families in the National Heritage Academies network also qualify for child care subsidy programs, which Champions can assist with, making before-and after-school programs accessible for eligible families who may otherwise struggle to find affordable out-of-school-time options.

Champions, which has more than 25 years of experience in before- and after-school programs, earned corporate accreditation from Cognia. Children enrolled in Champions programs learn from qualified providers important skills and life lessons related to STEM, social and academic development, physical education, literacy, creative expression and more to create a whole-child approach KinderCare is known for.

Participating Schools:

Colorado Mountain View Academy, Colorado Springs



Ohio Alliance Academy of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Orion Academy, Cincinnati Bennett Venture Academy, Toledo Winterfield Venture Academy, Toledo Stambaugh Charter Academy, Youngstown



Michigan Flagship Charter Academy, Detroit Ridge Park Charter Academy, Grand Rapids Paramount Charter Academy, Kalamazoo Holly Park Academy, Lansing Prevail Academy, Mount Clemens Reach Charter Academy, Roseville Metro Charter Academy, Romulus North Saginaw Charter Academy, Saginaw Quest Charter Academy, Taylor East Arbor Charter Academy, Ypsilanti



Families interested in learning more about Champions programs at these National Charter Academies charter schools or enrolling their student can find additional information online.

About KinderCare Learning Companies™

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème School ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

WELL Health-Safety Rating™ , validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

