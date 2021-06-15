Kindra Raises $4.5 Million Seed Round To Grow Women's Wellness Brand Focused On Menopause

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindra , a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials, announced today that it closed a $4.5 million seed funding round. The new capital will be used to drive the continued growth and expansion of Kindra.

The round is led by the Female Founders Fund. Primetime Partners, Anne and Susan Wojcicki, Katie Couric Media, The Community Fund, and H Ventures are also investors in this round.

Helmed by Kindra CEO Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, the raise marks an important moment in a category that has long been overlooked and validates Kindra's mission to support women on their menopause journey through essential products, reliable information, and engaged community.

"The investor community is now drawn to the menopause category because they recognize the needs of this important demographic that is demanding attention and innovative solutions," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO, Kindra. "Kindra's raise garnered an enthusiastic response from some of the most highly regarded funders because they believe in our science-backed premium products as well as our mission to speak out loud about menopause to help create a positive cultural shift. With our funders' support, we are now poised to reach and serve the 6,000 women who enter menopause each day with even greater impact."

"Female Founders Fund is excited to join Kindra in serving a large and underrepresented community, furthering our strong belief in the opportunity around innovating and improving the women's healthcare experience," said Anu Duggal, Founding Partner, Female Founders Fund. "A sector that has long been ignored by venture capital, the women's health space is one of the most promising areas of investment with women controlling 80% of all healthcare buying and usage decisions in a $3.5T healthcare industry1. As per our 2020 Menopause Report , only 36% of women felt moderately or very prepared for menopause as many don't understand menopause due to the stigma and lack of resources – with Kindra, we're working to change this and reshape this mainstream sector for the benefit of its stakeholders."

"Primetime Partners is thrilled to be on this journey with Kindra and invest in the fastest growing segment of our population," said Abby Levy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Primetime Partners. "By 2030, there will be more women between the ages of 40 and 64 than women under 182 - this demographic shift is fueling innovation focused on improving our quality of life as we age. With Catherine's leadership, Kindra has the edge we are constantly looking for in emergent brands and new platforms to help deliver high-quality, clinically proven products that are directly available to consumers and actually relieve women and improve their overall experiences."

Kindra was formed through a unique partnership with P&G Ventures. This initiative brings together P&G Ventures' strengths in consumer knowledge and innovation with M13's entrepreneurial agility and DTC capabilities to develop high growth companies in underserved markets.

Kindra is a leader in scientifically formulated, estrogen-free, and plant-powered menopause essentials. The brand is also a trusted go-to for reliable information and a supportive community. The vaginal lotion and naturally-derived supplements were created to address some of the most common effects of menopause including sleeplessness, hot flashes, brain fog, vaginal dryness, and more. By approaching menopause thoughtfully and holistically, inside and out, Kindra is an ideal partner on the menopause journey, which many women will experience for up to 40% of their lives. Learn more on ourkindra.com and @ourkindra on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest.

Female Founders Fund is the pre-eminent early-stage fund investing in female-founded technology companies and lifestyle brands. Its goal is to disrupt the current Venture Capital ecosystem and prove to the broader industry that it is possible to achieve great returns by investing in a portfolio that is comprised of only female founders. Since its founding in 2014, Female Founders Fund has raised two funds (Fund I: $6M, Fund II: $25M) and invested in over 50 of the fastest growing female-led companies nationwide. These include category leaders like Zola, Maven Clinic, Tala, ELOQUII, Real, Peanut, Bento Box, Kin Euphorics, Billie, Co--Star, WinkyLux, Rent The Runway and more. In addition to financial investments, FFF has assembled a network of Industry Experts and CEOs with different expertise to service all needs of their portfolio companies while, in tandem, building a network of inspiring female founders. For more information visit www.femalefoundersfund.com .

Primetime Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in companies that can transform the quality of living for older adults through meaningful new products, services and experiences. The firm accelerates business growth through consumer marketing expertise, strategic distribution partners, synergies across portfolio companies and an engaged network of advisors. Also core to the mission, Primetime encourages the talent and expertise of experienced older adults as founders and business builders.

