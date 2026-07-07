Kindred Bravely Launches SoftStretch Cotton Collection, Redefining Everyday Comfort for Pregnancy, Postpartum & Beyond

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Bravely, the maternity and postpartum brand trusted by millions of mothers for its nursing bras and underwear, announces the launch of its new SoftStretch Cotton Collection, a thoughtfully designed line of maternity and postpartum intimates that delivers breathable comfort, gentle support, and lasting stretch for every stage of motherhood.

Crafted from an ultra-soft cotton-modal blend fabric, the collection was developed to meet the changing needs of women's bodies throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond. The innovative fabrication offers exceptional breathability, a smooth handfeel, and the stretch and recovery needed to comfortably adapt to fluctuating body changes without compromising support.

As the only brand offering a complete coordinated four-piece cotton-modal maternity and postpartum intimates' collection in matching colorways, Kindred Bravely brings together comfort, functionality, and versatility in one cohesive wardrobe solution.

The SoftStretch Cotton Collection includes:

SoftStretch Cotton Nursing Bra ($59.90) — Designed to feel like a bralette while providing true bra support, this modern pullover style features fixed padding, supportive internal construction, wearable pump compatibility, and inclusive sizing from S–1X in both Regular and Busty fits. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather.

($59.90) — Designed to feel like a bralette while providing true bra support, this modern pullover style features fixed padding, supportive internal construction, wearable pump compatibility, and inclusive sizing from S–1X in both Regular and Busty fits. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather. SoftStretch Cotton Maternity & Nursing Bralette ($49.90) — A lighter-support option designed for everyday comfort throughout pregnancy and postpartum, offering a flexible fit that accommodates changing bodies. Available in Black, Buff, and Lilac Mist.

($49.90) — A lighter-support option designed for everyday comfort throughout pregnancy and postpartum, offering a flexible fit that accommodates changing bodies. Available in Black, Buff, and Lilac Mist. SoftStretch Cotton Maternity & Postpartum Brief ($12.90) — A moderate-coverage brief with a higher rise designed to comfortably cover C-section scars and provide gentle support where it's needed most. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather.

($12.90) — A moderate-coverage brief with a higher rise designed to comfortably cover C-section scars and provide gentle support where it's needed most. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather. SoftStretch Cotton Maternity & Postpartum Thong ($12.90) — A classic thong silhouette reimagined in the signature cotton-modal fabric for softness, stretch, and all-day comfort. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather.

($12.90) — A classic thong silhouette reimagined in the signature cotton-modal fabric for softness, stretch, and all-day comfort. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather. SoftStretch Cotton Maternity & Postpartum Hipster ($12.90) — Offering moderate coverage with a slightly lower rise and a more cheeky fit, this everyday essential combines comfort with a flattering silhouette. Available in Black, Buff, Lilac Mist, and Grey Heather.

The SoftStretch Cotton Collection launches on July 7, 2026, and will be available exclusively at https://www.kindredbravely.com/collections/softstretch-cotton-collection

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely creates thoughtfully designed maternity, nursing, and postpartum apparel that supports women through every stage of motherhood. From award-winning nursing bras and loungewear to everyday essentials, the brand is committed to helping moms feel comfortable, confident, and cared for throughout their journey.

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SOURCE Kindred Bravely