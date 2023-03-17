Kinecta Federal Credit Union Appoints Jason Pendergist as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Mike Squire to Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union today announced seasoned C-suite leader Jason Pendergist has joined its Executive Management Team as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. Pendergist succeeds Mike Squire, who has transitioned to Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Kinecta.

Bringing over 20 years' experience in lending, corporate governance, finance, sales, operations and business expansion, Pendergist will be responsible for the continued development of Kinecta's first-class lending team as well as the formulation and execution of innovative lending strategies to serve Kinecta's members and communities. Pendergist will report to Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta.

"We're honored to welcome Jason Pendergist to our leadership team," said Sultemeier. "Jason's proven leadership in regional and community banking and his expertise in consumer and commercial lending are well suited to help us meet the needs of our members and to be their financial institution of choice."

Sultemeier added, "Mike Squire has transitioned to Chief Experience Officer, where he can leverage over 10 years in leadership roles at Kinecta to provide members the consistently superior service experience they expect and deserve from their credit union."

Most recently, Pendergist served as Head of Commercial Services at Security Service Federal Credit Union. Previously he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate and Commercial Banking with Banc of California, leading six of the bank's business units, and as of President of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Luther Burbank Savings, overseeing efforts that secured the institution's ranking as a top multifamily lender on the West Coast.

He also serves on the Board of Miracles for Kids, a Southern California-based nonprofit, which provides financial aid, health, wellness and advocacy services to the families of children battling life-threatening illnesses.

With the hiring of Pendergist, Kinecta bolsters its Executive Management Team to continue guiding its members and communities to financial security. With the completion of Kinecta's merger with Xceed Financial Credit Union in 2021, the credit union is now the nation's 35th largest, California's eighth largest in terms of asset size and the largest credit union headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Residents of Rochester, NY, voted Kinecta as a finalist for Best Credit Union in the Democrat & Chronicle's annual Rochester Choice Awards in 2022. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 29 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

708-420-4776

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union