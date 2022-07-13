Kinecta Federal Credit Union Awarded on the Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022 List

Manhattan Beach-Based Financial Services Provider Recognized as Top-Ranked Credit Union

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes' recent listing of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 ranked Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial services provider based in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, as a top-ranked credit union in California. To highlight the best credit unions in each state, Forbes partnered with Statista and went directly to customers, conducting in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 U.S. citizens from every state on their credit union relationships.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes with this prestigious honor," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "We have been headquartered in California for more than 80 years, grown to more than 800 employees and 270,000 members coast to coast and we're continuing to see strong growth. Kinecta's ongoing commitment to our members and the community are top of mind in every decision we make."

In the market research interviews, customers provided an overall satisfaction score and if they would recommend that credit union to friends and family. Respondents answered a detailed survey of questions focused on six facets of the relationship: branch services, digital services, customer service, financial advice, trust, and terms and conditions. Based on a 1-100 scale, scores ranged from 74.2 to 93.6, and just 3.4 percent of credit unions across the country made the cut for the best-in-state rankings.

"First and foremost, we want to celebrate and thank all our employees for their focus on delivering high-level member service and digital services in order to attain this recognition. This award and global accreditation affirm that our focus is in the right place," said Sultemeier.

Kinecta's ongoing commitment to the community includes its partnership with local organizations and participation in local events such as the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk and the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation. As well as its team members who frequently volunteer and donate to important charitable causes.

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 32 locations and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

