Kinecta Federal Credit Union Showcases its Commitment to Kindness and Caring through Giving and Community Support

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to support the communities it serves, Kinecta Federal Credit Union exemplifies what it means to be invested and focused on providing value beyond its financial products and services. Throughout the year, Kinecta has participated in community events including backpack drives, the Skechers Pier to Pier Walk, holiday food distributions and holiday toy drives.

"The generosity of Kinecta employees, members and the community is heartwarming, especially as people continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and our current economic situation," said Kinecta Community Foundation Executive Director, Latrice McGlothin. "It is important that we as an organization continue to give back to our community and I am proud of the work being done."

Some of the ways Kinecta gives back to the community are through the signature events below.

Kinecta Distributes Backpacks to Over 800 Students at its 13th Annual Backpack Drive

In August, Kinecta hosted its 13th Annual Backpack Drive in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, California and Rochester, New York, helping underserved students from grades three to 12 prepare for the upcoming school year. Kinecta launched their first Backpack Drive in 2010 and has since helped nearly 6,000 students receive much needed school supplies. In addition to the drive, Kinecta supported educators in the community by opening its campus for school meetings and hosting breakfast and lunch for more than 2,000 school employees.

September is for Miracle Jeans – Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

During the month of September, Kinecta staff wore jeans in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) to encourage Kinecta's member-owners to donate and raise awareness. These donations, and community support, helped to ensure CMNH can continue to provide care to every family, regardless of their ability to pay. By the end of the fundraising campaign, Kinecta raised nearly $12,000 to support CMNH.

Congratulations to Kinecta's Scholarship and Teaching Grant Winners

This summer, Kinecta announced the winners of their 2022 Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants program. After receiving 106 scholarship and 21 teaching grant applications, eight $2,000 scholarships were awarded to help full-time students pursue their higher education dreams, and six $2,000 grants were given to teachers to bolster classroom instruction and projects. Over the past 15 years, Kinecta has awarded over $260,000 to students and teachers. To view the scholarship recipients and more information, click here. The 2023 scholarship application will open in February.

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Presented by Kinecta for 2nd Year

This October, Kinecta was the presenting sponsor of the annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk for the second year in a row. As the largest charity walk of its kind in California, this event rallied more than 100 companies, schools and families for one common purpose: to support children with varying abilities and public education. Kinecta teams in Rochester, New York also participated. Since 2009, the walk has grown to gather more than 19,000 annual registrants and raised more than $21 million for public schools, scholarships and the Friendship Foundation, an organization that supports children with special needs and their families.

49th Annual Food Drive

In November, Kinecta provided holiday meals to more than 1,300 deserving families during their 49th annual food drive. More than $70,000 was raised through donations from vendors, employees, members and local community members. Kinecta partnered with over 30 community-based organizations throughout Los Angeles County and Rochester, New York to select families.

The Pirate Toy Drive in Rochester

This holiday season, Kinecta has once again partnered with The Pirate Toy Fund to collect toys for children in the Rochester, NY community up until Christmas Eve. The Pirate Toy Fund was co-founded by local children's entertainer Gary the Happy Pirate and Dave and Lorrie Simonetti. It has distributed almost 400,000 toys since 1995. Since 2021, Kinecta members donated more than 1,250 toys and raised more than $1,500 to support the Pirate Toy Fund.

Mychal's Learning Place Great Santa Stroll

Every year Kinecta partners with Mychal's Learning Place for the Annual California Great Santa Stroll in Hermosa Beach, CA. Team Kinecta fundraises to support the youth and young adults of Mychal's Learning Place, a nonprofit that is dedicated to optimizing the potential of youth and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This year's event gathered more than 900 registrants and raised more than $150,000.

For more information about Kinecta, and its community activities, please visit www.kinecta.org/community.

