Kinetech Cloud Awarded Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources to Accelerate Digital Transformation for State and Local Agencies

SAN ANTONIO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetech Cloud, LLC, a San Antonio-based technology firm and the leading developer of low-code government solutions in North America, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to state and local governments through DIR's Cooperative Contract Program.

Through this Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) contract (DIR-CPO-5958), Texas agencies, higher education institutions, and local governments can now streamline the procurement of Kinetech's services to modernize legacy systems, automate workflows, and improve citizen services.

Modernizing Operations with Mendix & Kinetech Conductor™

Kinetech drives modernization using the Mendix Low-Code Platform, enabling the delivery of secure, cloud-native applications faster than traditional development methods. Central to this service delivery is Kinetech's premier offering: Kinetech Conductor™ and the Community Suite solutions built upon it.

Kinetech Conductor™ is a next-generation case management platform purpose-built for the public sector. Unlike rigid legacy systems or fragmented point solutions, Conductor unifies case management, workflow automation, and fund oversight into a single, intelligent environment.

By leveraging Conductor's reflexive architecture on the Mendix platform, Texas agencies can now deploy adaptive solutions that evolve at the speed of policy. This approach allows non-technical administrators to configure workflows and rules in real time, significantly reducing administrative burden and eliminating the technical debt often associated with custom government software.

"As a Texas-based firm, we are deeply committed to serving our home state," said Michael Guido, CEO of Kinetech. "This contract award allows Texas public sector leaders to bypass lengthy procurement cycles and rapidly deploy the mission-critical solutions they need. Our goal is to serve as a transformative catalyst, utilizing our Conductor platform to help agencies move from fragmented, paper-based workflows to unified digital ecosystems."

Scope of Services Under Contract DIR-CPO-5958, Kinetech is authorized to provide services in the following categories:

Application Development & Case Management: Designing secure, scalable web and mobile applications using the Mendix platform and Kinetech Conductor™ to streamline intake, eligibility, and compliance.

Technology Upgrade & Migration: Migrating legacy on-premise systems to modern, cloud-native architectures (AWS GovCloud) to reduce technical debt and improve security.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Implementing and integrating ERP systems to streamline financial, human resources, and asset management workflows.

Proven Public Sector Impact Kinetech brings a track record of success to this contract, having facilitated the distribution of over $1.5 billion in public assistance and served over 1 million residents across the United States. By leveraging this cooperative contract, Texas agencies gain access to a 100% U.S.-based team of experts and a solution delivery model designed for FedRAMP-ready and StateRAMP-compliant environments.

About Kinetech Cloud, LLC. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kinetech is a technology firm specializing in low-code digital transformation and modern workflow solutions. As the longest-tenured Mendix partner in the U.S., Kinetech provides strategy, design, and engineering services to government agencies, financial institutions, and manufacturing organizations. Kinetech helps organizations work smarter, modernize legacy systems, and achieve meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.kinetechcloud.com.

About DIR The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

