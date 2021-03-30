King Approved! Main Event, The Shirley Temple King team up to Introduce First-Ever Line of Shirley Temples

The Classic Shirley: Featuring a blue, sugary rim, the perfect amount of cherries, ginger ale and Rose's grenadine, resulting in the King-approved "perfect color" The Cotton Candy Shirley: The Classic Shirley with a choice of pink or blue cotton candy on top to add a delicious color combo to the drink The Floaty Shirley: What can make any Shirley delicious is a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of the classic recipe, creating the perfect combo of bubbly and creamy

Each drink is garnished with a candy gummy cherry, unicorn candy bacon and, of course, three maraschino cherries (because the King needs at least three). Guests can even add-on a candy sucker straw for even more fun and tastiness. The Shirley Temple King began reviewing Shirley Temples in 2019 and has sampled more than 200 varieties all over the country.

"It's a dream come true to create my own unique line of Shirley Temples," said Leo Kelly, aka The Shirley Temple King. "I had so much fun building these drinks with Main Event and they are definitely King-approved! I cannot wait for kids and families across the country to enjoy all of them."

"When we saw Leo's reviews for the first time, we knew we had to bring his enthusiasm and expertise into the development of our first-ever line of Shirley Temples," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event Entertainment. "We are all about fun, memorable moments for our guests and we think this line only adds more to the one-of-kind experience our guests expect when spending time at Main Event."

The new line of Shirley Temples adds to the All-American fare of the Main Event menu. Featuring hand-crafted pizzas, juicy burgers, flavorful wings and a wide variety of appetizers and beverages, the Main Event dining experience only enhances a trip inside the entertainment center.

The new line of Shirley's will start at $2.99 and will be available in all Main Event centers, starting today.

Main Event is known for its wide variety of activities, including state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards, shuffleboard, gravity ropes, zipline, virtual reality and hundreds of arcade games. Main Event hosts more than 20 million guests each year.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers in 17 states across the country serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to connect and make memories. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys®. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

