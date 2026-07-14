KING CITY GARDENS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING JEETER TO OHIO THIS JULY

The nation's leading pre-roll brand to make its Ohio debut with an exclusive launch at The Garden dispensaries before expanding statewide.

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King City Gardens, a Cincinnati-based, veteran-owned cannabis cultivator and processor, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring Jeeter, one of the most recognized and successful cannabis brands in the United States, to Ohio beginning in July 2026.

The partnership represents a major milestone for Ohio's rapidly growing adult-use cannabis market, providing consumers access to one of the industry's most sought-after brands while creating new opportunities for investment, job growth, and innovation within the state's legal cannabis industry.

Founded in California, Jeeter has emerged as the nation's best-selling pre-roll brand and one of the most influential names in cannabis. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as the world's largest pre-roll manufacturer, generating more than $220 million in annual revenue while expanding across legal cannabis markets nationwide. In the states where Jeeter operates, the brand has consistently captured more than 25% of the pre-roll category, making it one of the most dominant brands in cannabis.

Through this exclusive partnership, King City Gardens will manufacture, launch, and distribute Jeeter products throughout Ohio. Production will take place in Ohio, creating new employment opportunities while supporting local manufacturing, cultivation, and supply chain growth. The collaboration combines Jeeter's nationally recognized brand portfolio with King City Gardens' cultivation expertise, operational infrastructure, and deep understanding of Ohio consumers.

"Partnering with Jeeter is a defining moment for King City Gardens," said Caveh Azadeh, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of King City Gardens. "As the most recognized pre-roll brand in the country, Jeeter shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering an exceptional consumer experience. Together, we're creating jobs, investing in Ohio, and bringing one of the industry's most sought-after brands to customers across the state."

For Ohio consumers, the partnership means access to one of the nation's most recognized cannabis brands without leaving the state. As Ohio's adult-use market continues to mature, the collaboration reflects the increasing demand for nationally recognized products while strengthening Ohio's position as a growing cannabis market.

The launch will begin with an exclusive first-weekend release at The Garden dispensary locations in Cincinnati, giving Ohio consumers their first opportunity to purchase Jeeter products anywhere in the state.

Following the exclusive launch weekend, Jeeter products will become available at licensed dispensaries across Ohio through King City Gardens' statewide distribution network, expanding access for consumers while supporting retailers throughout the state.

The exclusive launch weekend will feature special events, product education opportunities, branded merchandise, and additional activations celebrating the arrival of one of the cannabis industry's most recognizable brands. Additional details regarding launch dates, participating locations, and product offerings will be announced in the coming weeks.

For King City Gardens, the partnership reflects the company's continued commitment to bringing industry-leading products, genetics, and experiences to Ohio consumers while investing in the long-term growth of the state's legal cannabis industry.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, King City Gardens has established itself as one of Ohio's leading cannabis operators. As a veteran-owned company, King City Gardens cultivates premium cannabis products while expanding access through wholesale partnerships and its retail dispensary brand, The Garden.

The partnership with Jeeter further reinforces King City Gardens' mission to connect Ohio consumers with the highest-quality cannabis products and experiences available while creating meaningful economic opportunities within Ohio's regulated cannabis industry.

About King City Gardens

King City Gardens is a Cincinnati-based, veteran-owned cannabis cultivator, processor, and retailer committed to producing premium cannabis products for Ohio consumers. With a focus on cultivation excellence, innovation, and community impact, King City Gardens continues to help shape the future of Ohio's cannabis industry through its cultivation operations and The Garden dispensary locations.

About Jeeter

Jeeter is one of the most recognized cannabis brands in the United States and the nation's leading pre-roll brand. Founded in California, Jeeter has built a reputation for premium products, innovative collaborations, and industry-leading consumer experiences. The brand is currently available in multiple legal cannabis markets across the country and continues to set the standard for cannabis culture and product innovation.

Media Contact

Josh Weil

Head of Marketing

King City Gardens | The Garden Dispensary

[email protected]

SOURCE King City Gardens