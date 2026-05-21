King Energy Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Bringing Clean Energy to the Heart of the Community

Nationwide commercial solar leader marks milestone with Dunhill Partners, delivering discounted energy to dozens of on-site businesses

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Energy, the nationwide leader in multi-tenant commercial solar, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, marking a milestone for the property, its tenants, and the broader Chino Hills community. The event, hosted in partnership with Dunhill Partners, was attended by property management, King Energy leadership, and City Council Member Peter Rogers.

The Shoppes at Chino Hills represents a significant milestone project for King Energy, combining technical sophistication with meaningful impact for tenants, ownership, and the broader community.

Behind the project is a highly coordinated multi-array solar system designed to maximize onsite clean energy generation across the property.

"This is a five-point interconnection system with five different solar arrays tied into the local power grid, so there is a lot of complexity here," said Rob Porter, Chief Commercial Officer at King Energy. "The cumulative impact is close to two million kilowatt hours of emissions-free clean energy being generated and consumed on site by local businesses. Tenants here are saving money and using clean energy. The property owner has a new rent-paying tenant in King Energy. And the community benefits from distributed solar generated right here at the city center. That is the King Energy model working as designed."

The Shoppes at Chino Hills has become a central gathering place and city center of Chino Hills, drawing residents daily for coffee, lunch, errands, and local retail. For Dunhill Partners, the investment reflects a long-term commitment to the property and the businesses that depend on it.

"The ownership team at Dunhill Partners has always been committed to making smart, long-term investments in the property," said Darryll Goodman, General Manager of The Shoppes at Chino Hills. "From local small businesses to national retailers, tenants across the property now have access to discounted clean energy generated right here on site. That supports the businesses, invests in the long-term future of the property, and reflects the kind of thoughtful growth this community values."

City Council Member Peter Rogers attended the ceremony and spoke to the significance of the project for Chino Hills and its potential to serve as a model for commercial properties across the region.

"This project is more than just panels on a roof," said Council Member Rogers. "It represents a serious commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking investment in our community. The Shoppes at Chino Hills is essentially our city center, and when our retail partners take the lead on initiatives like this, they make our community stronger and more attractive to residents and visitors alike. I hope this serves as a fantastic example for other commercial properties to follow."

The Chino Hills installation is part of King Energy's broader mission to deliver financial and environmental value to commercial properties and the communities surrounding them. By generating clean energy directly where it is consumed, projects like this help support local businesses, reduce strain on the grid, and create long-term value for property owners and tenants alike.

King Energy manages all aspects of the system, from installation and permitting through long-term operations and tenant billing. Its enterprise-grade software platform, OneBill™, consolidates utility and solar charges into a single transaction, simplifying participation for tenants and eliminating operational burden for property owners.

King Energy thanks Dunhill Partners, the City of Chino Hills, Southern California Edison, and the entire project team for their collaboration and partnership in bringing this system to life.

About King Energy

King Energy is the nationwide leader in multi-tenant commercial solar, helping commercial property owners unlock new value from underutilized rooftops through onsite solar and battery systems. King Energy makes solar make financial and operational sense for property owners. To support that model, King Energy installs, owns, and operates these systems at no cost to property owners while delivering discounted clean energy to tenants. Its enterprise-grade OneBill™ software platform simplifies billing and supports a seamless experience for both property teams and businesses. For more information, visit kingenergy.com.

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SOURCE King Energy