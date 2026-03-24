King Energy Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

King Energy joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

DURANGO, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Energy is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"Innovation in commercial solar isn't about adding complexity—it's about building solutions that make financial sense at scale," said John Witchel, CEO of King Energy. "King Energy has redefined how solar works for commercial real estate by turning it into a standardized, portfolio-wide solution that consistently delivers results. Our projects increase property value, and our software makes tenant billing simple. Together, that makes solar adoption predictable and financially aligned for property owners and their tenants."

Over the past 18 months, King Energy has scaled to more than 250 energy programs across 30 million square feet of commercial and industrial real estate, reinforcing its position as a nationwide leader in multi-tenant solar. This growth reflects increasing adoption among property owners and national retailers seeking solutions that make financial sense—generating rental income, reducing operating costs, and increasing asset value without requiring capital investment.

King Energy's advanced enterprise-grade software platform, OneBill™, enables standardized billing, real-time performance visibility, and ESG reporting across distributed portfolios.

King Energy's model continues to demonstrate scalable impact. The company has generated more than 167 million kWh of clean energy and avoided over 112,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, with 58% of systems serving low-to-moderate income communities. By utilizing existing rooftops and maintaining long-term ownership of its systems, King Energy delivers a simplified, durable solution built for long-term performance.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT KING ENERGY

King Energy makes financial sense for commercial property owners and tenants by transforming underutilized rooftops into long-term energy assets. As the nationwide leader in multi-tenant commercial solar, King Energy installs, owns, and operates solar and battery systems at no cost to property owners. Its enterprise-grade OneBill™ software platform simplifies tenant billing, and its long-term operations model ensures a low-friction experience for property owners and consistent savings for tenants. Discover more at kingenergy.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Contact: Tori Moon

Company: King Energy

Tel: 1-800-781-1765

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE King Energy