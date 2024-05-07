King Insurance Partners Announces Acquisition of Marcus Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Marcus Insurance, an esteemed agency based in Wethersfield, Connecticut. With this acquisition, King Insurance Partners reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier insurance solutions to a diverse clientele across the United States.

Founded in 1941, Marcus Insurance has been dedicated to achieving customer satisfaction through exemplary service. Known for their best-in-class client servicing, Marcus Insurance has a long-standing reputation for working with both national and regional insurance companies to tailor policies that best fit the unique needs of their clients, ranging from business owners to individual policyholders.

Mitch Marcus, President of Marcus Insurance, and Zach Marcus, Vice President, have both played pivotal roles in building the agency's respected standing in Connecticut. "Joining King Insurance Partners is a milestone for Marcus Insurance," said Mitch Marcus. "This partnership enhances our ability to provide our clients with even more robust insurance solutions."

The acquisition allows King Insurance Partners to extend its geographic reach and enrich its portfolio with Marcus Insurance's specialized offerings. "We are excited to welcome Marcus Insurance into our family. The expertise and local knowledge that Mitch and Zach Marcus bring are invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deepen our commitment to client satisfaction," commented Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners.

For clients of Marcus Insurance, this transition promises enhanced service capabilities, access to a broader array of products, and the continued personal attention they have valued for over eight decades.

King Insurance Partners stands as a leader in the insurance industry, offering a comprehensive array of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and customer service, King Insurance Partners continues to be a preferred choice for insurance solutions nationwide. Discover more about how we serve our clients at www.king-insurance.com.

