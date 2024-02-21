King Insurance Partners Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mehta Insurance Agency

News provided by

King Insurance Partners

21 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mehta Insurance Agency, located in Absecon, New Jersey. This acquisition brings additional reach, expanding our services across New Jersey and reinforcing our commitment to offering unparalleled insurance solutions to our clients.

Mehta Insurance Agency, a respected insurance brokerage firm in Absecon, NJ, has a rich history of serving the diverse insurance needs of New Jersey residents. Specializing in a wide array of insurance products, including Business, Flood, Life Insurance, and more, Mehta Insurance Agency has established itself as a trusted advisor to its clients. Their expertise in navigating the complex insurance landscape, coupled with their dedication to personalized service, aligns perfectly with King Insurance Partners' mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mehta Insurance Agency into the King Insurance Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "Their proven track record of excellence and deep understanding of the New Jersey insurance market complements our vision of providing top-tier insurance solutions to our clients. Together, we will continue to innovate and expand our offerings, ensuring our clients have access to the best insurance products to meet their needs."

For current and prospective clients, this acquisition means access to a broader range of insurance products, enhanced customer service, and a deeper resource set, while maintaining the current relationships they have come to know and trust. Sunil Mehta expressed his enthusiasm, adding, "We look forward to integrating with King and to continuing to serve the insurance needs of New Jersey with even greater resources and dedication. We can't wait to get started."

About King Insurance Partners

King Insurance Partners is a premier insurance provider offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products and services. In 2023 King Insurance Partners grew more than any other top 100 US broker and has established itself as a leader in the insurance industry, dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients with integrity, professionalism, and expertise. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

King Insurance Partners

info@king-insurance.com

SOURCE King Insurance Partners

News Releases in Similar Topics

