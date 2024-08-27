King Louis XIII's 17th Century Wheellock Sets New World Record at Auction

Rock Island Auction Company sold an extraordinary and historic 400-year-old wheellock from King Louis XIII's Cabinet d'Armes in its August Premier Auction

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exceptionally rare and historic wheellock from the renowned Cabinet d'Armes of King Louis XIII sold for nearly $1 million during the second day of Rock Island Auction Company's (RIAC) August Premier Auction, which ran from Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25. The royal sporting arm had a pre-auction estimate of $250,000 - $425,000, but instead set a new world record for a wheellock firearm at auction by realizing $951,750 after auction fees, tax, and all associated costs.

"We've been in this business for over 30 years and this is the finest firearm we've had the privilege to catalog," says Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It goes so far beyond fine arms collecting. It's artistry, it's French history, it's the beginning of the Baroque period, and it's still extraordinary after 400 years. It's an immense responsibility to bring such a piece to market and we are very pleased with the result."

The Cabinet d'Armes of King Louis XIII is unparalleled in 17th-century firearms and beyond. Often hailed as the most important arms collection in history, it boasts an impressive array of hundreds of firearms collected by the king for their intricate ornamentation, technological advances, and those with previous royal or noble owners. The remarkable sporting arm is marked #24 on the underside of the stock and is one of the original inventoried firearms in the Cabinet d'Armes, dating back to the 1620s and the early years of King Louis XIII's reign.

The lock, which is signed "F.P.," is attributed to the renowned Parisian gunmaker Francois Poumerol.

King Louis XIII's reign was marked by a revolutionary period in firearms technology, transitioning from matchlocks and wheellocks to the more advanced flintlocks. This striking example is a prime illustration of the artistry and technological advancements of the period, reflecting the royal patronage and craftsmanship of one of history's most significant arms collections.

For more information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights from their August Premier Auction, visit www.rockislandauction.com.

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

