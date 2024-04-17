King Oscar and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Work to Improve the Norwegian Seafood Industry

Norwegian Seafood Summit Brings Together Key Stakeholders to Discuss Sustainability and the Future of the Norwegian Seafood Industry

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Oscar , the legendary Norwegian seafood producer, attended the Norwegian Seafood Summit in San Francisco this week, and worked alongside other industry stakeholders to improve the seafood industry. As part of the conference, King Oscar's US leadership team lead by Bjørn Nordvik, General Manager - King Oscar International, collaborated with the Norwegian Seafood Council, industry leaders, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway on informative and productive conversations around further developing Norway's leading role in seafood sustainability and the securing the future of the Norwegian seafood industry.

King Oscar, the legendary Norwegian seafood producer, attended the Norwegian Seafood Summit in San Francisco this week, and worked alongside other industry stakeholders to improve the seafood industry.

"King Oscar is happy with the progress made on important issues at this Royal summit," said King Oscar's General Manager, Bjørn Nordvik. "His Royal Highness' attendance shows that the seafood industry is one of Norway's top economic drivers. It spurred all attendees to identify critical roadblocks to sustainability and to make meaningful commitments related to the long-term progress from our industry to safeguard it for the future."

During the conference, Mr. Nordvik presented Thai Union's SeaChange 2030® sustainability strategy, including King Oscar's plan to commercialize its parent company's contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases, safeguarding biodiversity, minimizing waste, and supporting healthy working conditions for labor throughout the industry. Mr. Nordvik then participated on-stage with a panel of experts where he fielded questions on King Oscar's commitment to sustainability and how it positively impacts pelagic fish which is at the center of King Oscar growing specialty seafood business. Sustainable practices and premium quality have earned the brand the #1 position in US Retail & Multi Outlet channels at the total specialty seafood segment level and for multiple individual canned seafood subsegments including sardines, mackerel, premium salmon, and kipper snacks."

The discussion on sustainability also explored how technology, Artificial Intelligence, and innovation can improve the industry's supply chain and propel Norway's seafood and fishing industries towards a sustainable future.

"King Oscar has a long history of working with Norway's Royal Family," Mr. Nordvik said. "Since the day we were gifted the name and likeness of King Oscar over one hundred years ago, we have made it a goal to represent King Oscar II and our country across the world through our premium quality seafood products, services, and reputation. We are hopeful that the discussions we had at this week's summit will further Norway's position as a global leader for sustainability and fuel innovation throughout the Norwegian Seafood Industry."

King Oscar was able to highlight three of their best-performing international products at the summit, their Atlantic Salmon, Brisling Sardines, and Mackerel ranges. At the reception King Oscar's Cross-Pack sardines were featured by Chef in charge and restaurateur Christoffer Haatuft from Bergen, Norway, whose original recipes wowed the summit participants. As a gesture of appreciation, Chef Chris was presented with a pack of 2020 King Oscar Vintage Brisling Sardines by Mr. Nordvik.

For more information about the King Oscar's involvement at the event, please contact [email protected] .

About King Oscar

King Oscar is a leading international supplier and marketer of premium canned seafood. The company, founded in 1902, is best known for its premium brisling sardines, but also supplies a range of premium canned seafood products, including skinless & boneless sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, cod liver and other seafood. The company is based in Bergen, Norway. www.kingoscar.com King Oscar is owned by Thai Union, a global seafood leader with a dedication to sustainability and innovation. www.seachangesustainability.org www.thaiunion.com

Contact: Gordon Wright

415.786-5146

[email protected]

SOURCE King Oscar