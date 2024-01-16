King Oscar USA Launches All-New Salmon Product Line

Leader in Global Seafood Introduces Three Tinned Salmon Offerings

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Oscar , the legendary Norwegian seafood producer, is proud to announce the launch of a new line of Skinless & Boneless Atlantic Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the US.

King Oscar is a leading international supplier and marketer of premium canned seafood. The company, founded in 1902, is best known for its premium brisling sardines, but also supplies a range of premium canned seafood products, including skinless & boneless sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, cod liver and other seafood.

"As a premium brand, our all-new salmon lineup elevates the category beyond anything consumers have seen," said King Oscar USA president, John Engle. "All three flavor varieties feature select cuts of Atlantic salmon, unlike traditional canned 'skin-on & bone-in' salmon or skinless & boneless flake-style canned salmon. Expect King Oscar to deliver hand-packed cuts of Atlantic salmon, marinated in extra virgin olive oil, and with a proprietary blend of spices and natural flavors in every can."

In royal King Oscar fashion, the line features three flavor varieties: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mediterranean Style and Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon. These classic King Oscar flavors are consumer tested and proven to deliver extraordinary taste and the highest quality available in tinned fish, which further differentiates King Oscar from other seafood brands that offer less flavor options.

These premium skinless and boneless salmon offerings are available now at a growing list of prominent retailers across the country. In fact, early data indicates that the launch of King Oscar Atlantic Salmon is expanding consumption. The premium salmon segment expanded 7% on the launch by King Oscar in IRI's first four-week period ending November 5, 2023 (compared to a -4.4% drop year to date prior to the introduction). The success of the new skinless & boneless salmon further builds upon King Oscar's leadership position as the #1 preferred brand of specialty seafood among all brands in the US.*

These all-new shelf stable products are responsibly farmed, placed in recyclable packaging and distributed alongside King Oscar's extensive lineup of premium seafood products. As part of Thai Union, King Oscar participates in the $200 million SeaChange® 2030 sustainability plan that helped their parent company claim the #1 spot on the Food Products Industry Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI), further validating the progress made under SeaChange®. The DJSI awarded Thai Union top scores regarding: Supply Chain Management, Human Rights and Environmental Policy & Management Systems, amongst others, helping to ensure that products like King Oscar's new salmon is produced as ethically as possible. The Company was also ranked number one on the Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI) in 2023, listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 after being ranked in the top 1% of more than 7,800 companies assessed, and named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the seventh straight year in 2022.

"Ensuring the sustainability and integrity of our products is of the utmost importance at King Oscar," Engle said. "Consistent with Thai Union's sustainability plan, we make every effort to minimize the impact our premium salmon may have on the environment, and that effort is reflected in the quality and presentation of our offerings. I encourage consumers to pick up a can of King Oscar Skinless & Boneless Atlantic Salmon and enjoy the way canned salmon should be served."

About King Oscar

*IRI YTD $ Sales Period Ending November 5, 2023

Contact: Gordon Wright

415.786-5146

[email protected]

