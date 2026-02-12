King Risk Partners Acquires Hanc Group, Strengthening Service Across Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has broadened its reach in the Southern market through the acquisition of Hanc Group, a trusted insurance agency located in Alpharetta, Georgia. This partnership underscores King Risk Partners' dedication to serving all communities across the region, guided by a commitment to high-quality service and steady, disciplined growth.

Hanc Group has earned a reputation as a trusted insurance partner within Georgia's Korean community, delivering a full range of insurance solutions for individuals and businesses statewide. With deep expertise across personal, commercial, and employee benefit insurance solutions, they strive to provide the best coverage at the most competitive rates for their clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Hanc Group to the King Risk Partners team," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer. "Hanc Group has developed an outstanding reputation for service and trusted client relationships, and their team shares our people-centered approach. This partnership reinforces our presence in Georgia and helps us provide locally focused support."

Rick Hanc, Owner of Hanc Group, highlighted the added capabilities the partnership brings. "Partnering with King Risk Partners gives us new resources that benefit our clients and our team," he said. "We will be able to expand our personal and commercial insurance offerings while continuing to deliver the high-touch service and close customer relationships that have defined Hanc Group."

This partnership supports King Risk Partners' long-term growth objectives, built around aligned values and sustained community engagement. King Risk Partners remains dedicated to service quality, integrity, and maintaining trusted relationships well into the future.

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

