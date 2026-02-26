King Risk Partners Strengthens Southern Presence Through Acquisition of Lewis Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has expanded its Southern presence through the acquisition of Lewis Insurance, Inc., a well-established insurance agency based in Thomasville, Georgia. This partnership reinforces King Risk Partners' commitment to supporting local communities throughout the region while staying firmly aligned with its values of quality service and disciplined growth.

Lewis Insurance has built a strong reputation as a trusted insurance partner for families and businesses across Georgia. For more than 30 years, the firm has emphasized personal relationships and responsive service, helping clients protect what matters most. Its experienced team offers home, auto, renters, and business insurance, along with additional coverage options tailored to meet evolving needs.

"We are pleased to welcome Lewis Insurance to the King family," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their longstanding reputation, industry experience, and commitment to client relationships align closely with the values that guide our organization. This addition strengthens our presence in Georgia and supports our ability to provide locally focused service, supported by the added resources and capabilities of King Risk Partners."

Jason Lewis, Owner of Lewis Insurance, expressed his optimism for the next chapter. "Joining King Risk Partners is a meaningful opportunity for our team and the clients we serve," he said. "Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional service. This partnership gives us additional resources to expand our personal and business insurance offerings while allowing us to remain fully focused on providing a high level of care and attention to our customers."

This acquisition reflects King Risk Partners' ongoing focus on deliberate, values-driven growth while reaffirming its dedication to integrity, high-quality service, and long-term client trust.

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

