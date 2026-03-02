King Risk Partners Continues Its New York Expansion Through the Acquisition of PRL Associates

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, is continuing its expansion in the Northeast through the acquisition of PRL Associates, a respected insurance agency based in Endicott, New York. This partnership reflects King Risk Partners' commitment to delivering high-quality service across the region, supported by steady and disciplined growth, as well as a focus on the communities it serves.

For more than 15 years, PRL Associates has built a proven track record for providing personal and commercial insurance solutions to clients throughout New York. The agency is recognized for a client-first approach and for tailoring coverage to meet the unique needs of individuals, families, and businesses.

"PRL Associates is a great addition to King Risk Partners," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer. "They built their business on responsive service and long-term client relationships, which aligns with how we serve our communities. With this partnership, we are expanding our capabilities in New York while keeping local support and trusted guidance at the center of the client experience."

John Lavo and Steve Carr, Owners of PRL Associates, said the move marks an important next step for the agency. "By joining King Risk Partners, we can offer a broader range of solutions and additional support for our clients, while preserving the personal attention and responsiveness they expect from our team. We are committed to carrying forward the tailored coverage and steady guidance that have been central to PRL Associates."

This acquisition supports King Risk Partners' long-term growth strategy, centered on shared values and sustained community engagement. King Risk Partners remains committed to service quality, integrity, and the trusted relationships that clients and partners rely on for the long term.

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

