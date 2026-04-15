King Risk Partners Adds Morin Associates Strengthening Employee Benefits Capabilities in Connecticut

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Morin Associates, LLC, an independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm based in Groton, Connecticut. This partnership strengthens King Risk Partners' employee benefits capabilities in Connecticut and supports the company's continued growth through agencies with strong local relationships, specialized expertise, and a client-first approach.

King Risk Partners

For more than 40 years, Morin Associates has served individuals, families, and businesses across Connecticut with a focus on life and health insurance, employee benefits, Medicare and Social Security planning, wealth management, and retirement planning. The firm is known for helping clients navigate complex insurance and benefits decisions with personalized guidance, practical solutions, and responsive service tailored to their long-term needs.

"Morin Associates brings meaningful depth in employee benefits and a long history of helping clients make confident, informed decisions," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their team has built a trusted advisory practice by combining technical expertise with a high level of personal service. We are excited to welcome Morin Associates to King Risk Partners and to continue growing our capabilities for employers and individuals across Connecticut."

Kevin Morin, Owner of Morin Associates, said the partnership creates new opportunities to build on our client-focused approach. "Our work has always centered on helping clients navigate important insurance and benefits decisions with clarity and confidence," said Morin. "By joining King Risk Partners, we are gaining access to additional resources that will help us expand our offerings and capabilities while continuing to deliver the responsive, personalized service our clients have come to expect."

The acquisition reflects King Risk Partners' continued strategy of partnering with respected agencies that bring deep market knowledge, trusted client relationships, and meaningful specialization, while further strengthening its presence and employee benefits offering across Connecticut.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners