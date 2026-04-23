King Risk Partners Announces Addition of Michael Christian to Its Board of Directors

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a fast-growing insurance broker in the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Christian to its Board of Directors.

Michael Christian, King Risk Partners Board of Directors

Mr. Christian brings a wealth of industry knowledge and entrepreneurial leadership to King Risk Partners. Mr. Christian founded Risk Strategies in 1997, growing the firm into the 9th largest privately held insurance broker in the U.S. prior to its successful sale to Brown & Brown in 2025. Prior to founding Risk Strategies, Mr. Christian held senior positions at Alexander & Alexander and Jardine Insurance Brokers. Mr. Christian was inducted into the Insurance Business America Hall of Fame in 2020.

"We're excited to welcome Mike Christian to our Board of Directors," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "His extensive background in the insurance sector and his proven ability to build a leading insurance brokerage platform will be tremendously valuable to King Risk Partners. We are looking forward to drawing on Mike's insights and leadership as we continue to enhance our offerings and deliver value to our clients."

"Mr. Christian's appointment affirms King Risk Partners' commitment to assembling a talented and experienced Board of Directors," added Malcolm King, Chairman & Founder of King Risk Partners. "With the addition of Mr. Christian, King Risk Partners will be able to build upon its over 50-year track record of servicing businesses and communities."

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners