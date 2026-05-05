King Risk Partners Announces Addition of Arne Gabrielsen and Chris Hofmann

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Arne Gabrielsen and Chris Hofmann to its rapidly expanding team. Mr. Hofmann will assume the role of Regional President for the Mid-Atlantic region, and Mr. Gabrielsen will assume the role of National Sales Leader.

Arne Gabrielsen, National Sales Leader at King Risk Partners Chris Hofmann, Regional President for the Mid-Atlantic Region at King Risk Partners

Mr. Gabrielsen brings nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry to King Risk Partners, with a deep expertise in sales leadership and development, market relations, and brokerage operations. Most recently, he served as a zonal market relations leader at Gallagher Insurance, where he focused on strengthening carrier partnerships, supporting market strategy, and helping producers deliver competitive insurance solutions to clients. Previously, he served in a dual role as Agency President and Sales Leader in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Earlier in his career, he advanced as a broker at a mid-sized, family-run agency in Naperville, Illinois, where he developed a strong foundation in client service, agency operations, middle market production, and relationship-driven business development. He earned a bachelor's degree in business finance from Northern Illinois University.

A 30-year industry veteran, Mr. Hofmann specializes in building high-performance growth platforms and fostering results-oriented cultures. He has a proven track record of improving sales outcomes for both elite and emerging producers. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Regional Sales Leader at Gallagher Insurance, where he led a territory of over 125 producers. He holds a bachelor's degree from Gettysburg College.

"We're thrilled to welcome Arne and Chris to the King Risk Partners family during this period of explosive growth!" said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Both are powerhouse leaders with a relentless drive for excellence and a proven track record of fueling sales velocity. Their mastery of producer development and brokerage operations is exactly the high-octane energy we need as we continue to scale. These are more than strategic hires - they're a major win for our team and the future King."

"I'm honored to join King Risk Partners as Regional President for the Mid-Atlantic," said Chris Hofmann. "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about developing the next generation of leaders in the insurance industry and creating professional development opportunities that help producers and teams reach their full potential. King Risk Partners' culture, commitment to growth, and focus on developing people align closely with that passion, and I'm excited to work alongside the team as we continue expanding our presence and impact throughout the region."

"Joining King Risk Partners as National Sales Leader is an exciting opportunity to contribute to an organization that is focused on people, collaboration, and delivering meaningful value to clients," said Arne Gabrielsen. "I look forward to partnering with our producers and leaders to help strengthen sales execution, support organic results, and advance the company's continued success."

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners