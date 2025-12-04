King Risk Partners Advances Strategic Midwest Growth with Acquisition of Arnold Insurance Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, announces a meaningful step in its Midwest expansion through the acquisition of Arnold Insurance Agency, a respected independent firm based in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. This partnership reflects King Risk Partners' continued focus on serving local communities throughout the region while upholding its dedication to quality and disciplined growth.

King Risk Partners

The Arnold Insurance Agency is recognized throughout Ohio as one of the premier providers of construction insurance, small business insurance, personal insurance, risk management, and surety bond services. For over 40 years, their goal has been and continues to be to provide the best customer service and the best products to help protect their customers.

"We're proud to welcome Arnold Insurance Agency into the King family," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "The agency's respected reputation, depth of industry insight, and history of strong client relationships reflect the qualities we look for in our partners. This acquisition enhances our presence in Ohio and allows us to deliver even greater local support backed by the strength and resources of our broader platform."

Mark Arnold, President of Arnold Insurance Agency, shared his enthusiasm for the next chapter. "Joining King Risk Partners represents an important opportunity for our team and our clients," he said. "Providing outstanding service has always guided our work, and this partnership allows us to broaden our personal and business insurance solutions while maintaining the high standards our clients value."

Through this acquisition, King Risk Partners continues to advance its strategy of thoughtful, values-aligned growth, reinforcing its commitment to integrity, service excellence, and long-term client satisfaction.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners