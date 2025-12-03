King Risk Partners Broadens New York Presence with Acquisition of Stewart Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, announces the expansion of its New York footprint with the acquisition of Stewart Agency, a respected independent firm located in Elmira and Corning, New York. This partnership strengthens King Risk Partners' position in the region, and it reflects the company's strategy of thoughtful growth through partnerships grounded in shared values.

King Risk Partners

For over 75 years, Stewart Agency has supported individuals and businesses throughout the Elmira and Corning communities by offering coverage options that fit their specific needs at competitive rates. The agency provides an extensive portfolio of insurance solutions, including auto, home, boat, and business insurance.

"By welcoming Stewart Agency into our organization, we're increasing our presence in New York and partnering with a team whose values closely mirror our own," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "They've built a solid reputation in New York; we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the organization."

"Joining King Risk Partners represents a powerful opportunity for both our team and our clients," said Gregory Stewart, President of Stewart Agency. "Delivering outstanding service has long been central to our work. Through our partnership with King Risk Partners, we'll strengthen our personal and business insurance offerings while preserving the level of quality and client satisfaction that our customers expect and trust."

With the addition of Stewart Agency, King Risk Partners continues to advance its Northeast regional growth while maintaining its focus on innovative insurance solutions, client-centered service, and long-term, sustainable expansion.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners