King Risk Partners Expands Massachusetts Footprint with Acquisition of Acacia Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, is thrilled to announce its continued expansion into the New England market through the acquisition of Acacia Insurance, a well-established independent agency located in Waltham, Massachusetts. This partnership expands King Risk Partners' presence in Massachusetts and reinforces its continuing approach to growth through carefully selected collaborations that share aligned values.

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Acacia Insurance has been helping individuals and businesses throughout New England meet uniquely complex insurance requirements with creative, intelligent solutions for over three decades. They provide tailored personal and commercial insurance solutions, including coverage for homes, vehicles, high-value assets, and a wide range of complex business risks.

"Acacia's commitment to making the unexpected uneventful for its clients resonates deeply with our mission," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "We're delighted to welcome the Acacia team into the King family. By combining our scale and capital with Acacia's local reputation and hands on approach, we will deliver a unique value proposition to the New England market."

Adam Ellis and Dan Frankel, Principals of Acacia Insurance, shared their excitement about the future. "Joining King Risk Partners is an outstanding opportunity for our team and clients," they said. "We share a dedication to integrity, accountability, and excellence. With access to King's extensive infrastructure and resources, our clients will gain an even broader range of options, while we're able to devote even greater attention to providing the personalized support they value."

With the addition of Acacia Insurance, King Risk Partners further accelerates its Northeast regional expansion while upholding its mission to offer innovative insurance solutions, client-focused service, and durable, sustainable growth.

