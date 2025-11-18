King Risk Partners Announces Acquisition of Stuart Surles Insurance, Expanding Presence in North Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Stuart Surles Insurance, a trusted independent agency located in Angier, North Carolina. This move reflects King's commitment to purposeful expansion, uniting regional capabilities with shared values and a strong focus on client-centered service.

Stuart Surles Insurance has served Angier, North Carolina, and the surrounding area for over 30 years, earning a solid reputation for getting to know their clients on a personal level, understanding their unique needs, and exceeding their expectations. They specialize in providing comprehensive farm insurance solutions tailored to protect the lifestyle and livelihood of farmers. Their offerings also extend to home, auto, health, and life insurance plans.

"We're delighted to welcome Stuart Surles Insurance to the King Risk Partners family," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "The agency's strong reputation, extensive industry knowledge, and long-standing client relationships fit closely with our approach to growing through partnerships with respected, well-established firms. This acquisition increases our footprint in North Carolina, and it also strengthens our capacity to provide exceptional farming and crop insurance services."

Stuart Surles, Owner of Stuart Surles Insurance, commented, "This partnership preserves the attentive, relationship-driven service our clients expect, while adding the broad capabilities and resources of a national firm. King's dedication to serving clients with integrity fits seamlessly with the values that have guided our agency from the beginning."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

