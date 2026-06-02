King Risk Partners Expands Construction Insurance Expertise with The Roberts Agency in Connecticut

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of The Roberts Agency, Inc., an established independent insurance agency based in Bloomfield, Connecticut. This partnership strengthens King Risk Partners' presence in Connecticut while expanding its construction insurance and surety bonding capabilities throughout the region.

King Risk Partners

The Roberts Agency has been building relationships for more than 60 years, serving clients across Connecticut with a high level of personal engagement and collaboration. With expertise in construction insurance, the agency supports home builders, trade contractors, general contractors, and construction-related businesses with tailored coverage and surety bonding solutions. The agency also provides a broad range of coverage offerings, including commercial insurance, special coverage, benefits coverage, and homebuilders program solutions.

"The Roberts Agency has earned a strong reputation by combining deep industry knowledge with a highly personal approach to client service," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their specialization in construction insurance and surety bonding brings meaningful depth to our platform, while their employee benefits capabilities further enhance the solutions we can deliver to employers and individuals across Connecticut. We're pleased to welcome The Roberts Agency to King Risk Partners and to build on the trusted relationships they have developed over more than six decades."

Jennifer Semple and Laura Langan, Owners of The Roberts Agency, shared their enthusiasm for the partnership. "Our agency has always focused on helping clients protect their operations, their businesses, and their people with thoughtful guidance and responsive service," they said. "Joining King Risk Partners gives us access to additional resources and expanded capabilities while allowing us to continue delivering the personal attention and collaborative approach our clients value. We're excited for this next chapter and the opportunities it creates for our clients and team."

Through this acquisition, King Risk Partners continues to advance its strategy of thoughtful, values-aligned growth by partnering with respected independent agencies that bring strong local relationships, specialized expertise, and a commitment to long-term client satisfaction. The addition of The Roberts Agency further strengthens King Risk Partners' Northeast presence and enhances its ability to support businesses, contractors, individuals, and families across Connecticut and surrounding markets.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners