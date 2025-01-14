King Risk Partners Announces the Acquisition of Bruce Hendry Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bruce Hendry Insurance, a highly respected independent insurance agency located in Immokalee, Florida. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of King Risk Partners' operations in Southwest Florida and reinforces the company's commitment to providing outstanding service and insurance solutions across diverse markets.

Bruce Hendry Insurance, a highly respected, family-owned independent insurance agency based in Immokalee, Florida, has been providing all types of insurance coverage for individuals and businesses in the Immokalee and Collier Counties as well as throughout the state of Florida for over 45 years. Their mission to provide peace of mind to their customers through sound insurance and exceptional customer service with a vision to be the company of choice for their policyholders has propelled them to a highly successful agency.

"Bruce Hendry Insurance has been a trusted name in the Florida insurance market, and we are excited to welcome them to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their decades of experience, combined with their strong client relationships, align perfectly with our vision of expanding through partnerships with well-established agencies. This acquisition not only strengthens our position in Florida but also enhances our ability to deliver top-tier service to our clients."

Bruce Hendry, President of Bruce Hendry Insurance, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are thrilled to join forces with King Risk Partners," he said. "Our values of excellence, integrity, and responsibility align seamlessly with theirs. With their vast resources and innovative approach, we are confident that our clients will benefit from an even broader array of services and solutions. Together, we are poised to continue delivering the high-quality service our clients expect, while introducing exciting new opportunities."

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

