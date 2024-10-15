King Risk Partners Broadens New Jersey Market with Acquisition of Pearl Insurance Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a major insurance broker in the United States, is excited to announce the acquisition of Pearl Insurance Agency, Inc, a highly successful firm located in Cranford, New Jersey. This acquisition expands King Risk Partners' reach into the New Jersey market with a focus on commercial insurance.

For over 30 years, Pearl Insurance Agency, Inc. has a built solid track record for providing specialty insurance solutions for importers, exporters, marine cargo, wholesalers, and distributors in New Jersey. The agency is known for its expertise in navigating complex insurance exposures and helping clients mitigate risks unique to these sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome Pearl Insurance Agency into our organization," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their deep knowledge of specialized markets, combined with their commitment to client service, makes them an ideal partner for King Risk Partners. This acquisition enhances our commercial insurance offerings and allows us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to a broader range of industries."

Jean Mady, President of Pearl Insurance Agency, expressed enthusiasm about the future with King Risk Partners. "This is an exciting new chapter for our agency," said Mady. "Joining forces with King Risk Partners provides us with the resources and support to continue delivering top-tier insurance solutions to our clients while expanding our capabilities. We are looking forward to leveraging King's expertise and building on our reputation for excellence as we focus on the commercial insurance space."

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

