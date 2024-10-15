King Risk Partners Broadens New Jersey Market with Acquisition of Pearl Insurance Agency

News provided by

King Risk Partners

Oct 15, 2024, 13:09 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a major insurance broker in the United States, is excited to announce the acquisition of Pearl Insurance Agency, Inc, a highly successful firm located in Cranford, New Jersey. This acquisition expands King Risk Partners' reach into the New Jersey market with a focus on commercial insurance.

Continue Reading
King Risk Partners
King Risk Partners

For over 30 years, Pearl Insurance Agency, Inc. has a built solid track record for providing specialty insurance solutions for importers, exporters, marine cargo, wholesalers, and distributors in New Jersey. The agency is known for its expertise in navigating complex insurance exposures and helping clients mitigate risks unique to these sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome Pearl Insurance Agency into our organization," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their deep knowledge of specialized markets, combined with their commitment to client service, makes them an ideal partner for King Risk Partners. This acquisition enhances our commercial insurance offerings and allows us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to a broader range of industries."

Jean Mady, President of Pearl Insurance Agency, expressed enthusiasm about the future with King Risk Partners. "This is an exciting new chapter for our agency," said Mady. "Joining forces with King Risk Partners provides us with the resources and support to continue delivering top-tier insurance solutions to our clients while expanding our capabilities. We are looking forward to leveraging King's expertise and building on our reputation for excellence as we focus on the commercial insurance space."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

King Risk Partners Expands North Carolina Reach with Insurance Solutions Group Acquisition

King Risk Partners Expands North Carolina Reach with Insurance Solutions Group Acquisition

King Risk Partners, a top 100 Insurance Broker in the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Insurance Solutions Group, Inc.,...
King Risk Partners Demonstrates Extraordinary Growth and Earns Industry Recognition

King Risk Partners Demonstrates Extraordinary Growth and Earns Industry Recognition

King Risk Partners is proud to announce that it has been recognized again for its substantial growth as one of the top 100 U.S. Insurance Brokers by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics