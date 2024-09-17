King Risk Partners Enters Virginia Market with Acquisition of Coates Insurance Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a nationally recognized top 100 Insurance Broker in the United States, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Coates Insurance Agency, a respected firm located in Glenn Allen, Virginia. This acquisition underscores King Risk Partners' commitment to expanding its service to local communities on the East Coast while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

Coates Insurance Agency has built a stellar reputation over the past 25 years by offering high-quality personal and commercial insurance services throughout Virginia. Under the leadership of Bryant Clinton Coates, the agency has become a trusted name for individuals and businesses alike, known for its dedication to customer care and its deep connections within the local community.

"We are elated to bring Coates Insurance Agency into the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their deep roots in Virginia, combined with their commitment to exceptional service, aligns perfectly with our values and goals. This acquisition will expand our reach into the region while maintaining our commitment to excellence."

Bryant Clinton Coates, Principal of Coates Insurance Agency, sees the partnership as a win for both his team and their clients. "Joining King Risk Partners allows us to expand our resources and expertise, enhancing the value we provide to our clients," said Coates. "We have always been focused on delivering the best possible service, and with King's support, we will be able to take that to the next level. I am excited for the future and look forward to continued success with King Risk Partners."

