King Risk Partners Expands Announces the Acquisition of Viper Risk Management Group

News provided by

King Risk Partners

Jan 07, 2025, 11:25 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a rapidly growing insurance broker with offices throughout the broader Eastern and Southeastern regions of the United States, is excited to announce the acquisition of Viper Risk Management Group, a hard-working independent insurance agency in Saint Johns, Florida. This acquisition is another step forward in King Risk Partners' dedication to offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions across various markets.

Continue Reading
King Risk Partners
King Risk Partners

Viper Risk Management Group, an independent insurance agency based in Saint Johns, has proudly served clients throughout Northeast Florida. They built an impressive reputation for providing specialized insurance solutions for racetracks/motorsports, manufacturers, part warehouses, restaurants & taverns, construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail services, and distribution industries.

"Viper Risk Management Group is an exceptionally talented agency, and we are delighted to welcome them to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their expertise in delivering tailored risk management solutions across a variety of industries makes them a valuable asset to our team and an excellent resource for our clients."

"We are thrilled about our partnership with King Risk Partners," said Shawn Martin, President of Viper Risk Management Group. "This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement for our agency. Our shared values and aligned goals create a strong foundation for success, allowing us to maintain our commitment to delivering customized insurance solutions and exceptional service to our clients. With the expanded resources and expertise of King Risk Partners, we are poised to broaden our offerings, reach new markets, and elevate the value we provide."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

King Risk Partners Expands Georgia Footprint with the Acquisition of Talbert Insurance Services

King Risk Partners Expands Georgia Footprint with the Acquisition of Talbert Insurance Services

King Risk Partners, a top 100 U.S. Insurance Broker, is excited to announce the acquisition of Talbert Insurance Services, a trusted independent...
King Risk Partners Expands in Connecticut with Acquisition of Suzio Insurance Center

King Risk Partners Expands in Connecticut with Acquisition of Suzio Insurance Center

King Risk Partners, a rapidly rising player in the full-service insurance brokerage industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Suzio Insurance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics