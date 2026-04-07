King Risk Partners Expands Connecticut Reach with Addition of New England Property & Casualty

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of New England Property & Casualty, Inc., an established independent insurance agency headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut. This acquisition advances King Risk Partners' strategy of growing through partnerships with established agencies that bring strong local reputations and deepens the company's ability to serve individuals, families, and businesses across New England.

King Risk Partners

New England Property & Casualty has earned the confidence of individuals and families throughout Connecticut by delivering dependable insurance guidance and attentive service. For nearly 40 years, the agency has focused on building lasting relationships while helping clients secure a broad range of coverage solutions, including auto, home, property, and health insurance.

"New England Property & Casualty has built its reputation the right way, through consistency, expertise, and genuine care for its clients," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their team understands the value of local relationships and practical insurance guidance. We are excited to welcome them to King Risk Partners and to continue building on that foundation in Connecticut."

"This is an exciting step for our agency," said Robert Borruso, Owner of New England Property & Casualty. "We have always believed that strong service and strong relationships go hand in hand. Joining King Risk Partners allows us to broaden what we can offer our clients while staying true to the personal attention and responsiveness that have defined our business for many years."

This acquisition reflects King Risk Partners' continued strategy of strengthening its Northeast presence by partnering with trusted local agencies that bring deep community ties, proven experience, and a strong service culture.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners