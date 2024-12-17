King Risk Partners Expands Georgia Footprint with the Acquisition of Talbert Insurance Services

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a top 100 U.S. Insurance Broker, is excited to announce the acquisition of Talbert Insurance Services, a trusted independent insurance agency in Duluth, Georgia. This acquisition represents yet another major step in King Risk Partners' growth in the Southeast and highlights the company's dedication to delivering exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions across the broader Eastern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

For more than 40 years, Talbert Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency based in Duluth, has proudly served clients throughout Georgia. Their mission is to learn about their client's lives, take the time to listen and work closely with them to develop customized solutions. They built a reputation for providing peace of mind for their customers through sound insurance and exceptional customer service with a vision to be the company of choice for their policyholders which has propelled them to a highly successful agency. Talbert Insurance Services has proven its reputation by earning the coveted Best of Gwinnett award for 14 years running.

"Talbert Insurance Services has earned an excellent reputation in the Georgia insurance market and we are very pleased to welcome them to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "With decades of experience and strong client relationships, they align seamlessly with our vision of growing through partnerships with well-established agencies. This acquisition not only bolsters our presence in Georgia but also enhances our capacity to provide exceptional service to our clients."

"We are looking forward to our partnership with King Risk Partners," said Larry Talbert II, Principal of Talbert Insurance Services. "Excellent customer service is our number one goal; by aligning ourselves with King, we will have the backing to expand our services and solutions while maintaining the same level of excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction."

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

