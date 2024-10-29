King Risk Partners Expands in Connecticut with Acquisition of Suzio Insurance Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a rapidly rising player in the full-service insurance brokerage industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Suzio Insurance Center, Inc., a well-established and respected firm based in Meriden, Connecticut. This strategic acquisition not only strengthens King Risk Partners' presence in the Northeast but also adds decades of insurance expertise and a robust client base to its portfolio.

Suzio Insurance Center has a 50-year history of providing personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses throughout Connecticut. Founded with a commitment to the local community, Suzio Insurance has grown to serve clients across Meriden, Wallingford, Cheshire, Southington, and beyond. Known for its client-first approach, the agency has built a reputation for delivering custom solutions that address the specific needs of each customer, from personal to commercial coverage.

"We are excited to welcome Suzio Insurance Center to our growing family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their commitment to customer satisfaction, combined with their long-standing reputation in Connecticut, makes them a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to collaborating with their talented team to continue providing high-quality service while expanding our footprint in the region."

James Suzio, Principal of Suzio Insurance Center, echoed the enthusiasm for the new partnership. "Joining King Risk Partners is an exciting new chapter for us," said Suzio. "For 50 years, we have focused on protecting our clients' interests, and now, with the additional support and resources from King, we are better positioned to enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our clients. We look forward to building on our legacy with a partner who shares our values."

