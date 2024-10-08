King Risk Partners Expands North Carolina Reach with Insurance Solutions Group Acquisition

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a top 100 Insurance Broker in the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Insurance Solutions Group, Inc., highly respected agency located in Garner and Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. This acquisition reinforces King Risk Partners' commitment to strengthening its regional presence and furthering its mission to provide tailored insurance solutions to clients across the Eastern Seaboard.

King Risk Partners

Serving the greater Raleigh area of Cary, Garner, and Fuquay-Varina with dedicated expertise for over 20 years, Insurance Solutions Group is a full-service independent agency providing custom options for their clients including personal, business, and life insurance coverages. The agency's success stems from its commitment to building long-term relationships with clients and offering customized coverage options that cater to their unique needs.

"Insurance Solutions Group built a solid reputation in North Carolina, we could not be happier to welcome them to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their focus on client satisfaction and dedication to delivering personalized solutions aligns seamlessly with our company values. This partnership allows us to build on their legacy of excellence while expanding our capabilities in North Carolina."

Michelle Keener, Principal of Insurance Solutions Group, expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunities this acquisition presents. "We are very excited to partner with King Risk Partners," said Keener. "With their resources and shared commitment to client-first service, we will be able to enhance our offerings and continue providing the best possible solutions for our clients. We are confident this partnership will bring significant value to both our clients and team."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

