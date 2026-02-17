King Risk Partners Strengthens New York Footprint with Addition of Ten Eyck Group

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, announces a significant milestone in its Northeast expansion through the addition of Ten Eyck Group as an affiliate. Ten Eyck Group is a highly successful independent agency based in Albany, New York. This partnership underscores King Risk Partners' ongoing commitment to serving local communities throughout the region while remaining focused on quality, consistency, and disciplined growth.

For more than 120 years, Ten Eyck Group has served clients throughout New York with a strong commitment to service, competitive solutions, and trusted relationships. Their expertise across business, home, auto, life, health, group benefits, and bond insurance makes them a respected leader in the industry.

"We're excited to welcome Ten Eyck Group into the King family," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their track record of service excellence, market knowledge, and trusted client relationships makes them a perfect fit for our organization. This partnership deepens our presence in New York and helps us deliver locally focused support, reinforced by the scale and resources of King Risk Partners."

Christopher A. Brassard, President of Ten Eyck Group, reflected on the transition ahead. "Partnering with King Risk Partners allows us to build on the foundation we have established for our clients and our team," he said. "This relationship provides additional support to expand our personal and commercial insurance offerings while remaining committed to the service approach and standards that have defined our organization."

This acquisition supports King Risk Partners' ongoing focus on deliberate, values-driven growth while reaffirming its commitment to integrity, high-quality service, and enduring client relationships.

