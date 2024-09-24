King Risk Partners Strengthens South Carolina Market with Acquisition of Cypress Risk Management

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, ranked 56th in the United States as a top 100 Broker by The Insurance Journal, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Cypress Risk Management, Ltd. Co., a prominent firm located in Ridgeville, South Carolina. This acquisition continues to emphasize King Risk Partners' strategic approach to expanding its service capabilities in key industries and regions across the Eastern Seaboard.

Cypress Risk Management, which specializes in the forestry and trucking industries, has been providing quality insurance options to businesses in South Carolina since 2012. The close-knit relationships they have with their customers have served as a key factor in their success. The team at Cypress combines their backgrounds in farming and business with their insurance expertise to bring their clients unique insurance solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring Cypress Risk Management into the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their niche expertise, combined with their dedication to excellent customer service, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide specialized, client-focused insurance solutions. We see this as a great opportunity to strengthen our offerings in the forestry and trucking sectors, both critical industries in the region."

Matthew Hoover, Owner of Cypress Risk Management, expressed his excitement about the partnership. "This is a fantastic opportunity for our agency and our clients," said Hoover. "By joining forces with King Risk Partners, we can access an even broader range of resources and insurance products, ensuring that we continue to provide personalized service and attention along with competitive options for our clients. We are looking forward to this next chapter and all the possibilities it brings."

