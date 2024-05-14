MINNETONKA, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- kingtechnology.com - King Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Noer as its new President and CEO, effective April 16th, 2024.

This thoughtful leadership continuity plan will spearhead the next phase of growth to help achieve King Technology's vision to Enrich Lives Daily, guided by its core values.

King Technology, Inc. introduces Mike Noer as its New President and CEO Post this Mike Noer joins King Technology, Inc as New President and CEO

Mike has extensive domestic and global business experience with a proven track record scaling consumer goods brands across retail, distribution, and eCommerce channels.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and completed additional formal education including Authentic Leadership training from the University of Minnesota-Carlson School of Management.

Prior to joining King Technology, Mike held leadership positions in prominent consumer branded companies including Time Warner, Imation Corporation, Thule Corporation, and Miniature Market, where he successfully drove growth strategies, developed and launched new product lines, and spearheaded digital transformations.

Mike's addition to King Technology is part of overall organization development and succession planning to achieve company long-term growth plans.

As part of this leadership transition, Joe King, founder of King Technology, will now serve as Strategic Growth Advisor.

In addition, Alex King will serve as VP Sales, Carson King will serve as VP Operations.

Jon West will serve as Chief Growth Officer, Desiree Church will serve as Chief Human Resources Officer, and we welcome Doug Moechnig, formerly at Ecolab, who will serve as our new Chief Financial Officer.

"As I step up from CEO into a Strategic Growth Advisor role focused on new revenue streams," Joe King states, "I'm thrilled to welcome Mike as our new President and CEO.

"I'm confident that Mike's leadership, along with our strong and experienced external advisory board, will be instrumental in propelling King Technology forward to a bright and prosperous future.

"Mike's past performance of success, history of developing high performing teams, expanding product portfolios, and fostering innovation will expand the knowledge, experience and skills of our executive team.

"His visionary leadership is rooted in a commitment to people development and community engagement. And his involvement in local and national charities underscores his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the boardroom," Joe adds.

"I'm honored to join King Technology's talented team and look forward to leading the organization into its next phase of growth and innovation," Mike Noer says.

"Together, we will build upon King Technology's legacy of excellence, servant leadership, and exceptional value while continuing to deliver on our vision to Enrich Lives Daily."

Mike and his wife Tara will relocate back to their home state of Minnesota from St. Louis, MO. Mike will work out of King Technology's Minnetonka, MN headquarters.

For more information, contact Desiree Church, chief human resources officer at [email protected]

